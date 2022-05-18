Globo and Casagrande are sued and former athlete asks for compensation

Credit: Reproduction / TV Globo

A year after winning the right of reply in court for publishing Walter Casagrande in his column on Globoesporte.com, former volleyball player Ana Paula Henkel returned to court against the commentator and TV Globo and charged R$50,000 each. part as a form of compensation, which would amount to R$ 100 thousand. She claims moral damages on account of a publication by Casagrande in her column. According to Ana Paula, the former soccer player had the intention of offending her. The information was disclosed by journalist Diego Garcia in his UOL Esporte column.

Ana Paula asks for “reparation for the damage suffered”. She and Casagrande have ideological clashes, as she is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, while the TV Globo commentator is opposed to the ruler. Ana Paula said in court that the publication caused “humiliation, suffering and pain”. In her blog post, Casagrande said that Ana Paula was “a defender of the violent, the undemocratic, the guns and everything that is bad in our society”.

The Globo commentator also said in the publication that the former player, current commentator for Jovem Pan, is “an unpalatable person”. He still followed and said that Ana Paula is “prepotent, arrogant, a defender of weapons, who disguised herself as a volleyball player”.

Casagrande has not yet been named in the lawsuit.

In an interview with columnist Diego Garcia, Casagrande’s lawyer said that the former player has not yet been named in the process and will present a defense. According to him, the commentator acted “within freedom of expression” and “within the exercise of his profession”.

“But, by a simple analysis of the content of the initial, we verified that it is a fact that occurred one year and three months ago, a report where the journalist commented on a notorious subject in the limits of the freedom of expression constitutionally guaranteed, and gave the your opinion within the exercise of your profession.”