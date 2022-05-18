Globo will rotate teams; ESPN picks first games

The Copa Libertadores rights competition established new rules for the distribution of games between the winning broadcasters. Globo will have to rotate the exhibition of teams per round in the group stage, but has its games back on Wednesday nights. ESPN has priority in the choices of three games, including the carioca broadcaster: its package is the most robust.

Last Thursday, Conmebol and FC Diez, the entity’s partner agency, announced the winners of the Libertadores competition. In Brazil, Globo took the open TV package; ESPN and Paramount took the closed-TV rights; and the One Football platform was the highlights of the competition.

In Sul-Americana, SBT took the open TV, and the rest of the winners were repeated in the same order.

To understand how the broadcasts will work, the blog asked Conmebol for details about the rules for choosing and dividing games between broadcasters. Below the information all based on the answers given by the South American confederation.

Globe: team rotation

Globo will be entitled to two games per open TV round in the group stage, with the exception of matches already chosen by ESPN. But there is something new: if the broadcaster chooses Brazilian teams A and B in the first round, it will have to choose teams B and C in the second round. In the next game, you can go back to the starters. That is, in this way, you will only be able, for example, to play three games for Flamengo or Corinthians in the first phase.

In the knockout stage, there were no changes: the station will be entitled to one game per round to be defined in discussion with Conmebol, the station’s competition and broadcasting area. In total, 23 matches will be shown on open TV in Libertadores.

ESPN has priority of choice in exclusive games

ESPN has preference over Globo and Paramount in the group stage: the network can choose three exclusive games at this stage that cannot be broadcast on any other platform. It is a gain compared to the last editions when it only had the first choice and shared games with open TV.

In total, you will be entitled to a total of 79 Libertadores games, plus the two Recopa finals, these two games also exclusive on all platforms. The Disney Group will still be the only one to broadcast the final on closed TV, Paramount can show it with delay.

In the playoffs, ESPN has the first choice of games on closed TV, followed by Paramount. Then follows the order, ESPN has odd options (3rd game, 5th game and 7th game).

Paramount has almost half of the games and delayed ending

Paramount will be entitled to subsequent game picks on closed TV after ESPN. In total, there are 76 Libertadores matches, three less than the Disney broadcaster.

The trend is for games to be shown on the Paramount+ streaming channel. But Conmebol, for the time being, says it cannot confirm this information because it depends on the signing of contracts between the parties.

Globo returns to having games on Wednesdays

According to competition rules, Conmebol allows the winner of the open TV package to show their games between Tuesday and Thursday. Globo has already confirmed to Conmebol that it will return to airing matches on Wednesday, changing the practice on Tuesday made by SBT for a period of three years.

The games on Wednesday will take place at 21:30, an exception time among the others in the Libertadores table.

game times

With the exception of matches on open TV, Libertadores games will have starting times at 19:00, 21:00 and 23:00. The only exception is open TV games.

Sudamericana: model similar to Libertadores

Game pick rules are the same as for Libertadores, with three game priorities for ESPN and game rotation on open TV. SBT will be entitled to 19 matches of the competition on open TV, that is, one per round, including in the group stage. The final of the competition will be shown only by SBT and ESPN, while Paramount will have the right to show it with delay.