Good name? Jorginho returns and takes over the Brasileirão Serie A club

Just over 24 hours after dismissing Umberto Louzer, after the defeat to Atlético-MG, at Atlético Goianiense he agreed with the new coach. It’s about jorginhofour-time world champion with the Brazilian team in the 1994 World Cup.

The 57-year-old coach was chosen by the club’s president, Adson Batista. According to UOL, the athletics board understood that Jorginho has the ideal profile to lead the team at this moment: has worked at Dragão and knows what a medium-sized team needs to do to remain among the elite of Brazilian football.

Jorginho’s last spell at Atlético-GO took place in 2021. On that occasion, the coach led the team in 13 games. There were eight wins, four draws and only one defeat. However, even with 71% of success, he resigned after disagreements with the board.

Atletico Goianiense in the Brasileirão

The arrival of Jorginho brings hope that Atlético-GO will improve in the Brazilian Championship. So far the Dragon has not won the tournament. There are three draws and three defeats. With just three points, he is in the runner-up of the competition.

The next match for the Brasileirão takes place next Saturday, 21, at home, against Coritiba. The game will be played at 16:30.