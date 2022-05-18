Google in Russia goes bankrupt after company accounts are confiscated

Google (GOGL34) reported this Wednesday (18) that its Russian subsidiary has declared insolvency after having its bank accounts confiscated by the government of Vladimir Putin. The information is from Reuters.

According to a company spokesman, the confiscation of bank accounts made Google’s operation in the country unsustainable, with the company prevented from paying employees and suppliers and from meeting financial obligations. There is, so far, no information on whether other confiscations have taken place.

Google’s Russia office sent a notice about its intention to declare itself insolvent to Fedresurs, the country’s Official Gazette. “As of March 22, 2022, (the company) anticipates its own insolvency and inability to meet obligations,” the note said.

THE big tech had been under pressure in Russia for months now, which intensified after the country’s war with Ukraine began. The company is accused of not excluding from its search engine content that Moscow considers illegal and also of removing content from YouTube from some of the channels linked to the Putin government.

Google continues to operate in Russia

Despite the declaration of insolvency, Google’s websites and social networks have not stopped working in the country ruled by Vladimir Putin. According to the TASS news agency, the executive director (CEO) of Rostelecom, Russia’s largest internet provider, said that the American company continues to operate normally in the country – and should remain available.

Google had previously scaled back its business operations in Russia since the start of the war on February 24. At the time, the company stated that its services would continue to be available to the Russian population.

The Russian government, on the other hand, despite constant threats to Google, has already stated that it does not intend to block YouTube and other sites in the country, recognizing that this would harm users.

