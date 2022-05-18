Google updates Android Auto with new look and more on-screen information

Google has news in the system Android Auto, which mirrors smartphone applications to car multimedia screens. The platform had its design updated. This will make it easier for users to navigate with more information. The news will be available gradually over the next few months.

On larger screens, the system presents up to three simultaneous windows. It combines GPS navigation and music and podcast streaming apps, such as Spotify, for example. In this sense, it is possible for the system to project itself in any multimedia. That is, it does not depend on the size of the screen or the layout – if the display is vertical or horizontal.

In addition to better integration, the appearance of Android Auto is more in line with the smartphone software. That way, fonts, shapes, and the overall UI should look the same on both the phone and the car.

Without looking away from the traffic

According to Google research, the technology is commonly used for navigation, media and communication. Hence the display of the screen divided into three blocks. “Android Auto will release a new interface that will help the user to get directions faster. Or control the media more easily and thus have faster access”, describes Google.

That is, there is the possibility to see the route, the current media and any communication via text or call in one place. This therefore reduces the need for the driver to use a smartphone while driving.

Another change in new Android Auto is the best integration with the wizard. For example, the car may proactively suggest replies to text messages. Or it will allow immediate sharing of arrival time at destination with a contact. The music recommendation is also included in the actions.

