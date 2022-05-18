Grêmio lineup: Rodrigues returns to training and should supply low on the side against Criciúma | Guild

Grêmio held their only training session this Wednesday afternoon before the game against Criciúma. Coach Roger Machado gathered the group for a conversation of about 15 minutes on the eve of this Thursday’s match, at 7 pm, at the Arena, for the 8th round of Serie B. Edilson and Rodrigues were in the open part of the activity.

Only the warm-up was released to journalists at CT Luiz Carvalho. Rodrigues will be available against Criciúma after being out of the trip to Itu, with cold sores. He tested negative for Covid-19 and is an option for the right side, as Rodrigo Ferreira suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh and will be absent for up to a month.

Holder of the position, Edilson is in the final stage of recovery and was also involved in the warm-up in the first moments of training. But he has no likely presence in the match precisely because he hasn’t done more activities with the ball. The side suffered a muscle injury in the victory over Guarani, on April 21.

Edilson and Rodrigues in Grêmio training

Before the start of work, coach Roger Machado gathered the cast and coaching staff for a long conversation on the pitch. There were about 15 minutes of speech from the coach to the players. The practice is common before training, but lasted longer this Wednesday.

Thus, Grêmio’s probable lineup has Brenno; Rodrigues, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello, Gabriel Silva (Elkeson); Elias, Gabriel Teixeira and Diego Souza.

After the warm-up work, the coach closed the gates for a set-piece activity. Left-back Diogo Barbosa, recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh, and midfielder Jhonata Robert, who is recovering from surgery on his right knee, ran on the CT lawn.

With 11 points, Grêmio is currently sixth in Serie B and is trying to get back to the G-4 in this round. Criciúma is seventh, with two points less. The match takes place at 19:00 in the Arena.