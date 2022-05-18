Guto Ferreira leads training at Bahia with a focus on quick passing and ball possession | Bahia

After the defeat to Vasco by 1 to 0, the cast of Bahia returned to training this Tuesday. During the afternoon, Guto Ferreira commanded a tactical work in half of one of the fields of the CT Evaristo de Macedo with focus on quick passing and maintaining possession of the ball.

This Friday, at 8:30 pm (GMT), Tricolor will face Ponte Preta, at Arena Fonte Nova, in a duel valid for the eighth round of Serie B.

The training had physical work and warm-up started in the tricolor gym and finished on the field. Then it was the tactical part. Then, players who played for more than 45 minutes in the last match were released to perform post-training recovery.

Warley during Bahia training — Photo: EC Bahia / Disclosure

The other athletes continued the activity. Finally, some of Bahia’s full-backs and forwards trained crosses and shots led by assistant Alexandre Faganello. Already some defenders improved fundamentals of the position with the assistant André Luis.

The club reported that Daniel and Patrick de Lucca are experiencing muscle wasting and have done regenerative activities in the gym and physiotherapy. Daniel is suspended and does not face Ponte Preta. With the absence of the midfielder, the ge projects two possibilities of scaling in the offensive sector.

already the defender Luiz Otavio and midfielder Lucas Mugni, who are recovering from injuries, only participated in the beginning of training. After the warm-up, they worked on the physical part with trainer Vitor Gonçalves.

With the likely absence of Luiz Otávio, Didi should continue in the Tricolor’s starting lineup. This Monday, he spoke about the moment at the club.

The attackers Rai and Rodallega, who are in transition, went to the gym to do strength work. In addition, they took a few turns on the field, supervised by coach Roberto Nascimento.