Halo co-creator doesn’t know where they got inspiration for the series

Paramount’s Halo television series has garnered a wide range of reactions from those who have watched it, with very peculiar choices of plots and narrative lines, some that even cause perplexity to the great followers of the Halo universe.

Last week, we had yet another example of the choices Paramount has been making, where they decided they should show a sex scene between the Master Chief and the character Makee.

These narrative choices did not go unnoticed by one of Halo’s co-creators, Marcus Lehto, who reacted through a tweetsaying he doesn’t know where they got the inspiration for the series.

“Yeah, at this point I’m not sure where the inspiration for the show comes from. It’s not the Halo I created.”

After the first tweet Marcus Lehto came to clarify that he was not saying that he did not like the series, leaving again a tweet to clarify what I said earlier. But in reality, she also doesn’t say that she’s enjoying what she’s been watching, implying that she doesn’t want to commit to a personal opinion.

“To clarify, I never said I didn’t like it. It’s just very different from the Halo I helped make – like it’s a different universe.”

