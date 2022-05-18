Harry Potter Star Says Fame Didn’t Help Women, Explains Why

One thing every artist needs to learn when they become famous is how to deal with popularity. Despite this, the star Harry Potter, Tom Feltonstated that his time playing Draco Malfoy didn’t change the way he was seen by women.

The famous magic franchise featured a wave of young actors, who were adored around the world for years, left childhood, passed through adolescence and became young adults with millions of people praising them.

Despite not being one of the three leads, Felton was an important part of the main cast of the films, so much so that he was in all eight, which made him as well known as his peers, so it’s hard to believe his popularity wasn’t the same. .

However, during a conversation with the British newspaper The Guardian, the actor assured that the franchise has not made him more popular with women, something he seemed to insinuate would have to do with his role being that of a villain.

“Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn’t a special, popular kid, but I was walking around with my hair dyed and I played an evil wizard. It wasn’t cool. You didn’t do me any favors with the girls,” he assured her.

Even in the face of Felton’s statement, it’s easier to believe that he didn’t realize how popular he was with girls, than to believe that he wasn’t, especially after the 20th anniversary special at the beginning of the franchise: Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts.

It turns out that one of the great revelations of the reunion was that Emma Watson had a strong crush on Felton at the time they acted together, something that both ensure that it never crossed the threshold of platonic.

Despite her admitting that she was totally in love with him, he claims that being older he felt more like a kind of protector of his colleague, despite comments like that of Rupert Grint, who said there was a “spark” between the two.

The role as Draco Malfoy may not have yielded some kisses, dating or a possible wife for Felton (who is currently single), but it certainly earned the affection of millions of people who love the franchise. Harry Potter and its entire cast.

All films in the franchise Harry Potter are available on HBO Max.

