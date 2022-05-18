Health plans will cover some options for oral chemotherapy, defines ANS

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) announced this week the inclusion of three oral chemotherapy options in the List of Health Procedures and Events. Through the measure, doctors will be able to prescribe new cancer treatments and these will be mandatorily covered by health plans, if the patient has them.

According to experts, mandatory coverage of oral chemotherapy options by health plans should improve cancer treatment in Brazil’s private health care network. Approved therapeutic drugs can be prescribed to patients with leukemia — a type of blood cancer — and to those facing lung, colorectal or gastric cancer.

ANS mandates that insurance companies cover three types of oral chemotherapy for cancer treatment (Image: Zozulinskyi/Envato)

“Prioritizing these oral treatment options in the coverage of patients with these neoplasms is fundamental”, says physician Andreia Melo, head of the Clinical Research Division of the National Cancer Institute (Inca) and part of the Oncoclínicas Group, for the Brazil Agency.

What oral chemotherapy options have been approved?

According to the ANS resolution, already published in the Official Gazette (DOU), health plans must cover the following three oral chemotherapy options:

Trifluridine and Tipiracil Hydrochloride: used in the treatment of metastatic colorectal and gastric cancer;

used in the treatment of metastatic colorectal and gastric cancer; Brigatinib: prescribed for therapy against non-small cell lung cancer

(CPNPC), locally advanced or metastatic;

prescribed for therapy against non-small cell lung cancer (CPNPC), locally advanced or metastatic; Venetoclax and obinutuzumab: prescribed to adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) on first-line treatment.

Between 2020 and 2022, Brazil is expected to register about 41,000 new cases of colorectal cancer, 21,000 cases of gastric cancer and 30,000 of lung cancer. In the same period, another 11,000 new cases of leukemia should be diagnosed, according to Inca estimates.

Is ANS measurement positive for cancer patients?

For oncologist Melo, the ANS measure offers new therapy options for people with cancer. “They are new lines of treatment for patients with these neoplasms (colorectal and gastric) in the metastatic scenario. In the case of lung cancer, you have selection by a biomarker and you have a very good objective response with the use of treatment and survival gain,” she explains.

In the same decision, the ANS also approved the incorporation of the substance risankizumab in the List of Health Procedures and Events. This medication is used to treat moderate to severe psoriasis.

Source: DOU and Agência Brasil