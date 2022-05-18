‘Hidden Agent’: Russo Brothers Explain Why They CHOSE Chris Evans as Spy Movie Villain

Joe and Anthony Russo directed four MCU films and worked on the image of Chris Evans as one of the most honored heroes in history as Captain America.

After that, they were reunited in ‘hidden agent‘, upcoming spy film that brings Evans as the villain, a psychopathic spy named Lloyd Hansen.

In an interview for the Den of Geekthe filmmakers said that Evans he was the one who came up with the idea of ​​playing the antagonist of the plot because he wanted to risk different things in his career.

“We didn’t have to sell the paper to Chris; he’s the one who sold us, in a way,” Joe. “While we were wrapping up ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ we asked him about his career plans, and he said, ‘You know what? I’m comfortable enough in my life with work that I’ve done, now I want to take risks to move forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.’ So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer the Chris the sociopath and not the hero.”

For Evans be the best villain he can be, the heroic Court Gentry (codename: Gray Man) had to have all the right qualities, so he came in. Ryan Gosling (‘Blade Runner 2049’).

To the Russianthe star was the perfect guy to bring Mark Greaney’s beloved character to life.

“We knew we needed someone who knew how to disappear on some level,” he said. Anthony. “gosling he has such an interesting technique… He has a minimalist style and conveys a lot of emotion, conviction and at the same time complexity, but all with a lot of subtlety.”

Joe added:

“I would say this role explores everything in which Ryan it’s amazing. He combines his great physical control; his really wonderful and quirky sense of humor; and his intensity, he’s a guy who says a lot while doing little… Remember, Ryan I was a dancer when I was younger. Playing an action hero is unlike any other form of acting because all this movement work in partnership with the stuntmen requires incredible body control and extreme discipline.”

Debut scheduled for July, 22the plot begins when the CIA’s most skilled mercenary (whose true identity is unknown to anyone) accidentally discovers the agency’s dark secrets, so a psychopathic ex-colleague places a bounty on his head, triggering a global hunt for international assassins.

budgeted in $200 millionthe most expensive project on the platform is based on the book series ‘The Gray Man‘, by the author Mark Greaney.

The cast also has Ana de Armas (‘Between Knives and Secrets’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’), Billy Bob Thornton (‘Fast vengeance’), Wagner Moura (‘Elite Squad’) and alfre woodard (‘Luke Cage’).

Second Anthony, the film will have the same dark tone as ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (also from ‘Avengers: Endgame’) helped to “polish” the script signed by Joe Russo.

Dhanush, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze also star.

Check out the official images: