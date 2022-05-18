Hulk acquitted by STJD for bidding against Coxa; Atltico suffers punishment

Charged with “physical assault”, Hulk could be hooked from 4 to 12 games of suspension if convicted.

Hulk

Remotely, Hulk participated in the trial and denied having assaulted Willian Farias. “At the time, I said: ‘There’s VAR, you can see that I didn’t attack anyone,'” he said.

“At no time, due to the intensity and force of the kick, I had no intention of attacking him. When the player felt the shin guard, he didn’t fall right away. I don’t remember well, but I don’t think there was any medical attention. , there was a video referee, who reviewed the bid and didn’t even call the referee”, said Hulk.

Attorney’s Office

Prosecutor George Ramalho denounced Hulk based on Art. 254-A of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD) for understanding that there was “physical aggression during the match”.

“§ 1 The following are examples of the infraction provided for in this article, without prejudice to others:

II – deliver kicks or kicks, unrelated to the game dispute, in a forceful way or assuming the risk of causing damage or injury to the person being hit”, says the CBJD.

“In this case, there is already a precedent from the club itself (Atltico) that made a request to the Prosecutor’s Office, which has already offered a complaint of video evidence, as is in the file. The player (Hulk) committed a foul, the referee understood that it was to punish him. yellow card and play continued. What if I hadn’t been punished? What if I had been punished with a red card? What is judged here? The agent’s or the referee’s conduct? , but the verification of the image, if he committed a disciplinary infraction or not. If they understand, they must punish him. If they do not understand, he must be acquitted”, said Ramalho.

Prosecutor George Ramalho brought examples of other cases that would be similar to Hulk’s.

“Fifa punished goalkeeper Rojas in 1989, in a game against Brazil, at Maracan. When Brazil won the game 1-0, he simulated that he had been hit by a fireworks. At the time, no one noticed. after the game, they saw a self-flagellation. He was banned. Forward Luis Surez was also punished a posteriori for a revised image. It is the responsibility of the Sports Court to analyze the disciplinary infraction. The referee’s decision on the field is not discussed, but subsequently whatever the infraction is punished or not, it is up to the Sports Court to judge the case for what actually happened”, he said.

Defense

Atltico’s defense was made by lawyer Theotonio Chermont de Britto, who questioned the prosecutor’s arguments. “Non-mathematical law, it all depends on the case analyzed. You can’t compare a rule to a case from 1989, I don’t even know if there was the Sports Justice Code at that time, there was no VAR as well as in 2014. The two moves rule out comparison because occurred in different situations, it is not appropriate to induce the court to think that everything is the same, because it is not the case”, he said.

“There is no way to want to extend this scope to similar cases. The referee was on top of the bid and had the help of technology. Not only did the referee analyze, but he had support from all sides of the bid, which the VAR, which ratified the decision of the referee of the match, who is sovereign and must be respected. (…) The complaint recognizes that decisions that are still wrong should be preserved. In a little while, we will begin to have precedent that the decision taken by the referee was not so correct, will generate legal insecurity, it is not possible to open this type of rule”, he highlighted.