Hulk dreams of Libertadores and Brazilian at Atlético-MG to “confuse Tite’s head” | athletic-mg

On the eve of the match that can guarantee Atlético-MG in the round of 16 of the Libertadores, Hulk has been living a busy Wednesday outside the fields. Earlier, he had to defend himself in trial at the STJD- was unanimously acquitted . And soon after, he gave a press conference in Cidade do Galo.

In the first questions, the striker answered about the Brazilian team. In an interview with the podcast Speak, Brasolhothis Tuesday, Tite said that he would like to call shirt 7, but joked: “Who am I going to take?”. Hulk replied:

– As I always say, my main focus is to be well at Galo, adding good numbers in the collective and individual, for those who know how to confuse the teacher’s mind even more. It is not easy for the national team coach to call up 23, 26 athletes where there is a range of options, with players of such a high level. The competition is very big. It is up to us to work, to do our best to, if called upon, correspond to the heights.

To try to win his chance, the striker started 2022 with his foot on the accelerator at Atlético. In 18 games, 16 goals have already been scored – Serie A’s highest average. However, more than numbers, the goal is to stack cups, as he did in 2021. And Hulk has already decided on the dream scenario to close the season.

“To be a perfect year, it would be the Brazilian and the Libertadores, but we know it’s not easy. You have to work hard, have a lot of humility and recognize that you’ll have to kill a lion every training session and three per game”

Series of stumbling blocks and Turkish defense

Against Atlético-GO, last Saturday, Hulk scored again in the victory that ended Galo’s four-game winning streak in the Brazilian Championship. A small (and rare) moment of instability in a team that got used to celebrating, but nothing too alarming for shirt 7.

– I don’t think it was a bad sequence, the result just didn’t come as we wanted. If all the victories came, maybe we would already be six, 10 points away in the Brazilian. We are first in Libertadores, which is the objective. Second in the Brazilian. Of course, the previous results didn’t come as we wanted, but remembering that there’s always an opponent ahead. Sometimes we won’t win every game. If so, it would be much easier. In football there is no easy game.

“Today I’m a Rooster and nothing for Rooster is easy. We have to suffer a little, but thank God we’re on the right path. The victories are back and now we tighten the screw that was loose”

Finally, the striker made a save to coach Antonio Mohamed, who received external criticism during the sequence of results below expectations. In the internal environment, according to Hulk, Turco continues with

– Turco is very experienced, experienced in football. He saw what we built in the last year and he tried to keep that and bring the best of him. When the game doesn’t go well, criticism comes, but in general terms we’re on the right track and Turco is managing the group very well.

