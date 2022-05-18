Hulk is acquitted in STJD after accusation of aggression in Atlético-MG tie: “I was never disloyal” | athletic-mg

the attacker hulk was acquitted unanimously (five votes) in judgment at the Superior Court of Sports Justice, this Wednesday, at the 3rd disciplinary commission of the body. The Atlético-MG player had been denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office for a kick taken in the match against Coritiba (see the bid in the video above). In the play, he received a yellow card from the referee.

More Atletico news

Mantle of Massa: Atlético starts international shirt sale

The attacker virtually participated in the session and was defended by lawyer Theotônio Chermont. Hulk’s testimony was based on his clean disciplinary record, in which he never attacked another teammate on the field, and that he went to dispute the ball in the bid in which he was denounced for “physical aggression”.

“I’ll never stop playing for a ball, but I’m not disloyal. I had no intention of hitting him. When my shin guard hit him, he fell later, not immediately.”

– For me, a normal ball dispute move. When I try to take the opponent’s ball, it’s a shot without intensity. I’m a competitive athlete, I play for all the balls, but I’ve never been disloyal. It’s been almost 16 years of career and I’ve never been expelled for unfair play. I talked to the Coritiba player, he only fell after the kick. When I dispute the ball, the ball was positioned between his legs, I tried to reach.

1 of 4 Hulk during a match against Coritiba, for the Brazilian – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Hulk during a match against Coritiba, for the Brazilian – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

The trial was long, with the rapporteur and auditors weighing in on the role of the STJD in overriding arbitration decisions within the field of play. Auditor Rodrigo Raposo, for example, believed that Hulk made a sudden foul, and that it was even red, but the body could not interfere with what was done on the pitch.

The complaint generated controversy. Atlético called the prosecutor’s action “strange”, and was refuted in a note by the body that makes complaints to the STJD. Hulk had been framed in article Art. 254-A, §1, II of the CBJD, which talks about “physical aggression”. The penalty, if he was convicted, would be from 4 to 12 games of suspension.

In Atlético’s defense, there was a video evidence showing the free kick. The audio of the video was requested, in which former referee Paulo César Oliveira, from Central do Apito, comments that the yellow card was well applied: “There is no intensity”, he had said.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 4 Hulk on trial at STJD — Photo: Reproduction Hulk on trial at STJD — Photo: Reproduction

Hulk is released for any match in the Brazilian Championship. He will face Independiente del Valle, for Libertadores, this Thursday, in a game for the 5th round of Group D. If Galo wins the duel at Mineirão, it guarantees an early place in the round of 16.

At the weekend, Atlético will play for the return of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, against Brasiliense, in Espírito Santo. The player can be spared. The later commitment is Tolima, again in BH, to close the group stage of Libertadores. The Brazilian returns to the Galo calendar in the match against Avaí, at Mineirão, on 5/29.

In this same trial, Atlético was sentenced to R$1,000 for delaying the game against Coritiba.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and sportv

The ge Atlético podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!