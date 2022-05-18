“I lost US$ 2.3 million”, says man who tried to break into the house of Do Kwon, creator of the LUNA cryptocurrency

An alleged investor in the bankrupt cryptocurrency Terra (LUNA) is being investigated by police in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, for trying to break into the residence of Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon last week. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the reason for the attempted invasion by man would have been the loss of funds after the recent collapse of the Earth ecosystem.

“I lost about 2 to 3 billion won (US$2.3 million),” the suspect told local reporters after testifying at the Seongdong-gu police station, one of the 25 districts that make up the southern capital. korean.

According to the report, the man, whose name has not been revealed, works on an online broadcast channel, possibly similar to youtubers.

He reportedly claimed that people took their own lives due to the fall of the two cryptocurrencies created by Do Kwon’s team — the stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and altcoin Terra (LUNA) — and that he sought an apology from the businessman to the “more than 200 thousand investors who lost their savings”.

The website says that the man managed to enter a condominium in Seoul and ring the doorbell of Kwon’s apartment, where his wife was and that he asked for help. After the incident, she filed a request for police protection.

Authorities enter the UST/LUNA case

This Tuesday (17), the website stated that financial authorities in South Korea have urgently mobilized supervisory teams to investigate cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country. The shares will serve to increase investor protection after the recent UST and LUNA episode.

According to industry sources, Yonhap reported in another publication, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Supervision Service (FSS) have asked local cryptocurrency companies to share information about transactions linked to TerraUSD and Luna.

This includes trading volumes, their closing prices and the number of relevant investors. Regulators have also asked crypto companies to provide a report on the recent market collapse and also that of Terraforms.

From $40 billion to zero

Last month, Luna reached a market cap of $41 billion; on Sunday (15), it hit rock bottom when it dropped to less than US$ 1.4 billion, according to data from the CoinGecko portal.

There is a huge list of factors, companies and people that can be blamed for the collapse of the Terra blockchain, whose LUNA cryptocurrency has sunk from $87 to zero in the space of 24 hours.

But Do Kwon’s name so far has been at the center of the artillery of criticism. Kwon, a 30-year-old South Korean, founded the Terraform Labs project in January 2018.