Iberian interconnections are “very urgent and important” for Brussels

“We need to accelerate the introduction of interconnections and we are very much in favor of creating better connections between the Iberian Peninsula and the rest of Europe because if we are successful in creating a global energy market, we really need to use the full potential of the terminals. of LNG [gás natural liquefeito] in the Iberian Peninsula”, said the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans.

Asked by Lusa at the institution’s daily press conference in Brussels, on the day the REPowerEU energy package is presented, the European responsible for the European Ecological Pact added: “For us it is very important [ter interligações de gás]but also cross-border electrical interconnections are important and improving them in the Iberian Peninsula, between the Iberian Peninsula and France, is very urgent and of great importance”.

In the communication on REPowerEU, the European Commission argues that the current high electricity prices in the Iberian Peninsula “underline the need” to build interconnections, as part of an estimated additional investment of €29 billion in the European electricity grid by 2030, as had already been reported by Lusa.

In the document, the institution then stresses that “the current high electricity prices in the Iberian Peninsula underline the importance of improving cross-border electrical interconnections as a cost-effective way to ensure a safe and affordable electricity supply”.

Therefore, according to the document that Lusa had access to, “the Commission will continue to support and encourage the Spanish and French authorities to accelerate the implementation of the three existing projects of common interest through the Southwest European High Level Group, with the aim of increasing the interconnection capacity between the Iberian Peninsula and France”.

Today, Frans Timmermans noted that these interconnections are “a cost-effective way of ensuring a safe and affordable electricity supply”, namely having “a positive effect on pricing, which is also something with prospects for the future”.

In addition, taking into account the “preparation of the future ‘green’ hydrogen energy system, then the connection through Spain and Portugal becomes increasingly important in Europe”, said the European commissioner, in the response to Lusa.

In the current configuration of the European market, gas determines the global price of electricity when it is used, since all producers receive the same price for the same product — electricity — when it enters the grid.

In fact, this is why Portugal and Spain reached a political agreement with the European Commission on a temporary Iberian mechanism to set a ceiling on the price of gas for electricity production, which still needs formal and final approval from Brussels.

On this proposal, Frans Timmermans said that “the proposal made by Spain and Portugal, the measure was not officially approved”, although it had already had a “positive opinion on principle” and was included in today’s “communication configuration”.

“We have to note that the measure is adapted to the region with very limited interconnectivity and other particularities”, he concluded.

The European Commission’s communication comes at a time of conflict in Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion, geopolitical tensions that have been putting pressure on the European Union’s electricity market, with prices hitting maximums.

