Ibovespa follows the exterior and interrupts a sequence of increases; dollar rises again

After five high trading sessions, the Brazilian stock market closed lower this Wednesday (18), following the fall of the American stock exchanges, which were pressured by fears of an aggressive tightening of monetary policy and a slowdown in economic growth.

Outside, the publication of the Walmart report helped to weigh on the pessimism, which showed that inflation continues to put pressure on its margins. The general price hike was certainly held back by the country’s largest supermarket chain in the first quarter, and, for analysts, this may signal that inflation is even more widespread.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) also dragged the index down, reflecting the more challenging prospects for the global economy. Goldman Sachs today cut its forecast for Chinese GDP in 2022 from 4.5% to 4%, due to the Covid zero policy.

The Ibovespa dropped 2.34%, to 106,247 points, after oscillating between 106,038 and 108,923 points. The financial volume was R$ 29.5 billion.

The shares of Locaweb (LWSA3) and Hapvida (HAPV3) were the positive highlights, rising, respectively, 13.95% and 4.45%, followed by shares of Ecorodovias (ECOR3), with gains of 2.27%.

Hapvida’s shares reversed the strong drop the day before due to less than encouraging first-quarter results. On this date, the healthcare company announced a share buyback.

Units of Inter (BIDI11) and Ultrapar (UGPA3) were the negative highlights of the session, falling by 8.62% and 7.71%, respectively, followed by Dexco shares (DXCO3), with losses of 6.43%.

The biggest drop of the day was that of Banco Inter (BIDI11), in a negative day for the financial sector as a whole.

The dollar breaks the sequence of 4 consecutive lows and closes higher. The American currency rose 0.80% to R$4.982 after fluctuating between R$4.923 and R$5,000.

For Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora, the dollar appreciated against the real and other currencies due to the more incisive speech of the Fed chairman about the increase in the US interest rate.

At the aftermarket, at 5:10 pm, future interest rates operate without a defined direction, adjusting to the perspective of the end of the monetary tightening cycle by the BC and accompanying the fall in Treasuries yields, on a day of global risk aversion. The DIF23 did not fluctuate, remaining aa 13.34%; DIF25, -0.12 pp, at 12.38%; DIF27, -0.04 pp, at 12.19%; DIF29, +0.08 pp, at 12.22%.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower, with the Dow Jones being the biggest loss since 2020 on Wednesday, after another major retailer warned of mounting cost pressures, confirming investors’ worst fears about the rise. of inflation and reigniting the brutal sell-off of 2022.

The Dow Jones index fell 3.56% to 31,493 points. The S&P 500 dropped 4.03% to 3,924 points, while the Nasdaq dropped 4.73% to 11,418 points.

