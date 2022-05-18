Ibovespa (IBOV) falls again, now what? See the best stocks to hedge against volatility – Money Times

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) fell again this Wednesday (18), the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange retreated 1.46% at 1:19 pm. The drop is a setback after the indicator engaged a series of highs in recent trading sessions. But how should you protect yourself from this volatility?

If you are one of the three readers of this column, you must have heard of one of the great gurus of the world of finance, Peter Lynch.

In addition to authoring the books “The Peter Lynch Way of Investing” and “Beating the Market: Winning Stories and Strategies”, the manager became famous for delivering an average annualized return of 29% for 23 years, much higher than that delivered by his benchmark, the S&P 500.

The curious thing is that, even with a return well above the market average, most of its investors obtained a negative return. This is because investor behavior tends to be the opposite of what is expected, selling when the stock market goes down and buying when the stock goes up.

I tell this story because, right now, we can see a new wave of investors facing the same problem. According to the survey by the portfolio consolidation platform of the real value, the percentage allocated to variable income, such as shares that are part of the Ibovespa, has dropped 24 points since last July, while the percentage allocated to private fixed income has doubled.

Obviously, a part of this reduction in the representation of variable income is intrinsically connected to the performance of the market itself. If the stock market falls by 10% and the other investments are parked at zero, its representativeness in relation to the whole falls.

However, the share linked to the investor’s trigger finger has also been reduced rapidly. After a few months hurt by the volatility of variable income, investors have been selling their securities and withdrawing from equity funds, preferring more predictable allocations in fixed income.

Is fixed income better than the Ibovespa?

I don’t think so, quite the opposite. The recent offers mined by our fixed income team should be taken advantage of by investors. But, as a fan of Ray Dalio and the Holy Grail of investments proposed by the manager, diversification is the key to building a winning investment portfolio in the long term. In this area, it is also useless to have a diversified portfolio between asset classes, but concentrated in just one segment within variable income.

In other words, my point is that investors allocate part of their resources to fixed income, but that this does not mean abandoning the Ibovespa, which, as I have already mentioned on other occasions, is very cheap from a historical point of view, in addition to being extremely attractive when compared to other asset classes, such as fixed income.

