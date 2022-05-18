Ibovespa (IBOV) melts 2.3% with global turmoil; Wall Street drops 4% – Money Times

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) ended the session this Wednesday (18) with a sharp drop of 2.34%, to 106,247.15 points, according to preliminary data, amid the worsening prospects of the international scenario.

In Wall Street:

The market mood changed after the market speeches of the president of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

“Powell’s speech was read as more hawkish than expected. Powell stated that he will raise interest rates to the level necessary to bring inflation back to target,” said André Meirelles, director of allocation and distribution at InvestSmart XP.

With the pessimism, iron ore fell, as well as oil (-2.47%), also influenced by reports that the China joined lockdown in Tianjin city.

For Adriano Yamamoto, commercial head of the C6the share retreat reflects issues that have been worrying the market for weeks, such as the economic impacts of lockdowns at Chinainflation and global economic slowdown, high interest rates and war on Ukraine.

Already Wall Street ended in sharp decline, when the retailer target it lost about a quarter of its stock market value as it became the latest victim of the price jump, fueling worries about the US economy.

See what moved the markets

Inflation in the Old World

THE inflation british reached 9% in Aprilsurpassing the recession peaks of the early 1990s, the Bureau of National Statistics said on Wednesday,

Economists consulted in a survey by the Reuters projected a reading of 9.1%, after advancing 7.0% in March.

THE United Kingdom now has the highest rate of inflation among the major economies in Europe and almost certainly the G7, since the Canada it’s the Japan April figures have not yet been reported.

Also on Wednesday, eurozone inflation recorded in April the record level of 7.4%driven by rising fuel and food costs, the statistics agency of the European Union.

Rising prices put pressure on central banks to adore tighter monetary policies in countries, which worries investors.

“One of the biggest concerns is that the continued rise in prices will put pressure on central banks to raise interest rates even further, which could lead to a slowdown in the global economy. In this scenario, investors tend to become more risk-averse, which has a negative impact on risky assets”, says Meirelles

highlights

– VALLEY ON (VALE3) fell 2.5%, after iron ore futures in Dalian fell 5.3%, on the back of restrictions against the Covid-19 at China and its effects on the country’s economic growth prospects. CSN ON (CSNA3) lost 5.8%, in a negative session for steelmakers.

– SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT (SANB11) shrank 2.8% and BRADESCO (BBDC4) retreated 1.9%, on a day of decline also for banks.

– ELETROBRAS (ELET6) lost 0.7%, amid the discussion about privatization of the company at the TCU. The court rejected the suspension of the process proposed by Minister Vital do Rêgo. The agenda must be approved by the TCU, according to newspapers.

– PETROBRAS PN (PETR4) was down 1.6%, as Brent crude fell 2.5% after data from US refiners. PETRORIO ON (PRIOR3) exhibited losses of 5.1% and 3R PETROLEUM ON (RRRP3) fell by 4.2%.

– HAPVID ON (HAPV3) rose 4.5% on the approval of a new share buyback program by the health group. The day before, the stock plummeted almost 17%, following the results of the first quarter.

– LOCAWEB ON (LWSA3) soared 14%, extending the previous day’s movement and marking the fourth high in the last five sessions. The stock jumped at the end after a scheduled auction of the company’s shares per shareholder, representing almost 5% of the capital.

– FLEURY ON (FLRY3) rose 0.1%, after announcing the creation of an oncology company in partnership with Beneficência Portuguesa and an indirect subsidiary of Bradesco.

– INTER UNIT (BIDI11) retracted 8.6%, after six consecutive sessions of gains.

– BR PROPERTIES ON (BRPR3) jumped 5.7%, after the Brazil Journal said that the brookfield closed the purchase of part of the company’s portfolio for 6 billion reais. The company confirmed the sale after the market closed.

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and be always well informed with news that enrich your day! Money Times brings 8 curators covering the main themes of the market. Register now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!