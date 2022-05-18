Health

Igarap opens hospital with capacity for 800 surgeries per month – Gerais

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

Hospital 272 Jewels
Hospital 272 Joias opened in Igarap (photo: Disclosure)

The Intermunicipal Cooperation Institution of Mdio Paraopeba (Icismep) inaugurated, this Tuesday morning (17), the Hospital 272 Joias, in Igarap, a city of 44,000 inhabitants in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

The unit, with capacity for 1,000 consultations a day and 800 surgeries per month, will cover the 65 municipalities associated with Icismep.

The hospital was named in honor of the victims of the Vale dam failure in Brumadinho in 2019.

There will be around 70 professionals – all transferred from the closed unit in Betim – specializing in areas such as ophthalmology, otolaryngology, angiology, orthopedics, cardiology and dermatology.

The structure has surgical blocks for performing procedures in all specialties served.

The space already serves patients with cases of glaucoma and for the delivery of eye drops. The project also provides for consultations in speech therapy, exercise tests, electroencephalogram, electroneuromyography and ultrasound.

The construction work for the 272 Joias Hospital was funded through public resources, the State Health Department (SES), the Ministry of Health, the Collective Moral Damage Management Committee and resources from the municipalities that are part of the Icismep consortium. .

The event was attended by the president of Icismep and mayor of So Joaquim de Bicas, Guto Resende; the mayor of Igarap, Arnaldo Chaves; the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema; the state health secretary, Fbio Baccheretti; and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Marcelo Queiroga, Romeu Zema and Arnaldo Chaves (Mayor of Igarap
Marcelo Queiroga, Romeu Zema and Arnaldo Chaves (Mayor of Igarap) (photo: Publicity/Igarap City Hall)

Cities that make up the Icismep

abaet
Arajo
Baro de Cocais
good order
bonfim
Brumadinho
Beautiful field
Carmpolis de Minas
cludio
Pair concept
confines
Score
background stream
crucilindia
emeralds
star of indai
forestry

Ant

Ibirit

Igarap

Igaratinga

iguatama

itabirito

Itaguara

Itapecerica

Itatiaiuu

itana

Juatuba

Silver Lagoon

Leandro Ferreira

Mariana

Mario Campos

Martinho Campos

Mateus Leme

New Age

New lime

Nova Serrana

Ona do Pitangui

White gold

Black gold

pair of mines

Hobby

Pedro Leopold

pequi

lost

Mercy of the Generals

spawn

Pitangui

foxes

Upstream

Rio Manso

Santa Luzia

So Gonalo do Par

So Joaquim de Bicas

So Jose da Varginha

San Sebastian do Oeste

sarzedo

Taquarau de Minas

ub

Vespasian

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Gabriel Luiz was extubated and is lucid; health condition remains serious

April 16, 2022

Influenza virus attacks heart, causes electrical malfunctions and leaves scars, reveals US study

7 days ago

Covid and the risk of heart disease – Health

February 26, 2022

Vaccination: Campinas applies 4,900 doses of covid-19 and 1,500 of flu

April 9, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button