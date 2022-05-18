Igarap opens hospital with capacity for 800 surgeries per month – Gerais
The Intermunicipal Cooperation Institution of Mdio Paraopeba (Icismep) inaugurated, this Tuesday morning (17), the Hospital 272 Joias, in Igarap, a city of 44,000 inhabitants in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.
The unit, with capacity for 1,000 consultations a day and 800 surgeries per month, will cover the 65 municipalities associated with Icismep.
The hospital was named in honor of the victims of the Vale dam failure in Brumadinho in 2019.
There will be around 70 professionals – all transferred from the closed unit in Betim – specializing in areas such as ophthalmology, otolaryngology, angiology, orthopedics, cardiology and dermatology.
The structure has surgical blocks for performing procedures in all specialties served.
The space already serves patients with cases of glaucoma and for the delivery of eye drops. The project also provides for consultations in speech therapy, exercise tests, electroencephalogram, electroneuromyography and ultrasound.
The construction work for the 272 Joias Hospital was funded through public resources, the State Health Department (SES), the Ministry of Health, the Collective Moral Damage Management Committee and resources from the municipalities that are part of the Icismep consortium. .
The event was attended by the president of Icismep and mayor of So Joaquim de Bicas, Guto Resende; the mayor of Igarap, Arnaldo Chaves; the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema; the state health secretary, Fbio Baccheretti; and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.
