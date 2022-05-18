In crisis, Netflix lays off more than 150 employees

The bad phase of the Netflix streaming platform has not yet passed and continues to have consequences behind the scenes. This time, the company went through a new round of layoffs, with 150 employees being dismissed.

According to the website deadline, which was confirmed with the brand itself, most of the employees affected by the measure worked in the United States. They would be distributed among creative sectors, but there are also executives in higher positions, including those responsible for original content.

Rumors pointed out that the division that handles the distribution of independent films could also be affected, but this speculation was later denied.

What happened?

Apart from the recent layoffs, the company had already laid off employees who took care of the project. Tudum, a news site about the platform’s contents. Senior company officials would be concerned about these and other changes that are yet to take place.

These are reflections of last company tax reportwhen it reported the first drop in its user base in a decade — which also leads to a reduction in revenue — and lost considerable market value due to the devaluation of the stock.

In addition to cutting costs, the platform is developing a cheaper version of the subscription plan with ads and is also considering investing in live broadcasts of programs.

What does Netflix say?

In a note to the website deadlineNetflix explained the layoffs as cost cutting.

“As we explain in the report, the revenue slowdown means that we have to cut back on growth expenses as a company. (…) These changes are driven primarily by business needs and not individual performance, which makes this especially tough as none of us would like to say goodbye to so many good colleagues. We are working hard to support them through this difficult transition.”