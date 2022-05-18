In May, Cruzeiro is one game away from matching the number of wins in 2021

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano coach with the most wins for Cruzeiro since the relegation of the Serie B team – 17 triumphs in 25 games

Paulo Pezzolano the name of the moment in Cruzeiro. Under the command of the coach, hired in January, the celestial team reached the leadership of Serie B for the first time and could equal, still in May, the number of overall victories of last season.





In 2021, Raposa won 18 of the 55 games it played. This year, she needed just 25 matches to reach her 17th victory. With two more games to play, the mark can be equaled or exceeded this month.

Next Sunday (22), at 11 am, Cruzeiro will face Sampaio Corra in Mineiro. The other Friday (27), the star team will play against Cricima, at Estdio Heriberto Hlse, in the city of Cricima.

Difficult scenario in 2020 and 2021

Since Cruzeiro were relegated to Serie B, this is the first time that heavenly fans have been able to see a prosperous scenario. With Pezzolano in charge of the team and the end of the backstage controversy, much calmer after the sale of 90% of the SAF to Ronaldo, the focus at Toca da Raposa is only on football.

In the last two years, seven technicians have passed through the training center. Among them, only Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Felipo managed to surpass the 20-game mark. The two, however, ended up leaving for out-of-field issues.

Luxa was fired from the club in December 2021, in one of the first changes implemented by Fenmeno’s management. Scolari left in agreement with the former administration of Cruzeiro, headed by President Srgio Santos Rodrigues, due to the dissatisfaction he felt with the team’s financial difficulties.

The other five professionals who commanded the celestial team in that period – Adilson Batista, Ney Franco, Enderson Moreira, Felipe Conceio and Mozart – left Cruzeiro due to bad results.

In addition to the poor performance on the field, in 2020 and 2021 the club dealt with late salaries, transfer bans, loss of points in Serie B, comings and goings of football directors, changes in the presidency, lawsuits in court and all the internal reformulation for the sale of 90% of the SAF rights.

See how Cruzeiro has enjoyed season by season since being relegated:

2022 : 17 wins, two draws and six defeats in 25 matches – 70.6% success

: 17 wins, two draws and six defeats in 25 matches – 70.6% success 2021 : 18 wins, 21 draws and 16 losses in 55 matches – 45.4% success

: 18 wins, 21 draws and 16 losses in 55 matches – 45.4% success 2020: 21 wins, 18 draws and 15 losses in 54 matches – 50% success

Coaches with the most wins for Cruzeiro since 2020: