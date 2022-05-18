Industry must qualify 9.6 million people by 2025

Brazil will need to qualify 9.6 million people by 2025 to meet the needs projected by the industries, in order to replace inactive workers, update employees or fill the new vacancies scheduled for the sector. This is what the Industrial Labor Map 2022-2025 predicts, released today (16) by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

Of this total, 2 million will need qualifications aimed at initial training to replace inactive workers or to fill new vacancies. The remaining 7.6 million will be via continuing education for workers who need to update themselves to perform their duties.

According to the CNI, “this means that 79% of the training needs in the next four years will be for improvement”.

Productive chain

According to the entity, these projections are based on the need to use new technologies and changes in the production chain that influence – and transform – the job market. Therefore, adds the CNI, Brazil will increasingly need to invest in improvement and requalification.

The survey released today, carried out by the National Industry Observatory, aims to identify future demands for labor and guide industrial-based professional training in the country.

The areas with the greatest demand for training are transversal (which allow professionals to work in different areas, such as occupational safety technician, research and development support technician and metrology professionals, for example), metal mechanics, construction, logistics and transport , and food and drink.