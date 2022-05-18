– Influenza vaccine can also prevent covid-19, says study Federal Council of Nursing

A study with more than 30,000 health professionals in Qatar indicates that the vaccine against the Influenza virus (popularly called the flu) can also prevent covid-19. According to the results, about 90% of those who received the immunization against the first were less likely to develop the other disease in the months following the application, especially in its more severe forms.

The study was carried out in late 2020, before vaccines against Covid-19 had been developed. The discovery addressed the concern of finding out whether vaccines against diseases that already existed could help prevent the pandemic of the then-new disease, but scientific evidence is difficult to prove and takes time to appear.

The researchers monitored 518 healthcare workers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and compared them with another 2,000 study participants who tested negative for the virus. Those who had been vaccinated for influenza that season were 30% less likely to catch the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as 89% less likely to develop the most severe forms of Covid-19 compared to those who did not. .

The team of epidemiologist Günther Fink, from the University of Basel, Switzerland, declared that his team also reported an association between the application of the flu vaccine, measles and rubella would be associated with a lower number of severe cases of covid-19 in the country. Brazil. A study using placebo is currently being carried out to determine how much vaccines helped against the pandemic.

The duration of this protection remains uncertain. Among those investigated in Qatar, the richest country in the world by per capita income, there was an effectiveness of six months after immunization and, it is believed, it can reach up to 2 years. Researchers believe that finding out to what extent vaccines against other diseases can prevent future pandemics from claiming millions more lives.

Source: Ascom – Cofen, with information from the journal Nature