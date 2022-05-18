Intense cold requires care to avoid heart problems

The cold wave that arrived in Rio Preto increases the risk of heart problems. During the winter of last year, 347 people died in the region as a result of problems with the circulatory system, according to data from the Regional Department of Health (DRS).

At low temperatures, blood vessels narrow and reduce blood flow to the extremities of the body. This phenomenon is called Raynaud’s Syndrome and affects 3% to 5% of Brazilians, according to the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery.

Vascular doctor Gustavo Marcatto, from Unimed, warns people to protect themselves from the cold, with appropriate clothing to reduce risks. “The concern should be for everyone, especially for people who are anxious and suffering from emotional stress. Cold can boost the risk of diseases and problems related to poor blood circulation, such as heart attack, cardiac ischemia, hypertension, among others,” he explains.

Marcatto recommends increasing your water intake to keep your body hydrated and help with the natural elimination of toxins that are in your bloodstream.

“In addition, it is essential to eat correctly, eat more foods rich in fiber and avoid the consumption of fats. Wear comfortable clothes that don’t hold your body, and practice physical activity. Moving the muscles helps pump blood better, preventing circulation problems”, adds Marcatto.

Rheumatologist Lucia Angelica Buffulin recommends more health care, especially for people over 60, who are also subject to the aggravation of diseases such as arthritis and fibromyalgia. “There are temperature receptors inside the joints and muscles, which in older people can be more altered during the cold, because it leads to more intense and generalized muscle contracture. This can worsen osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and most pathologies of the musculoskeletal system”, explains the doctor.

Lucia recommends that people over 60 avoid leaving home during the coldest periods of the year to reduce the risk of health complications.

In addition, the rheumatologist advises that the elderly choose to eat calorie foods, but not fatty ones. Preferably, they are prepared in the form of hot broths or soups.

“It is very important to keep up to date with the vaccine calendar, because the infectious phenomena at this time of year can trigger other health problems related to the joint. You have to be careful to maintain a diet rich in vegetables, proteins and vitamins, but be careful not to gain weight”, recommends the doctor.

lower temperature

The thermometers marked 11 degrees on Tuesday morning, 17th, the lowest of the year in Rio Preto, but the weather forecast is that this record will be beaten this Wednesday, 18th, when the minimum can reach 7 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

In the region of Rio Preto, the lowest temperatures were recorded in Ariranha (7 degrees) and General Salgado (7.9 degrees).

The resident Carla Patrícia Zago, 38 years old, doesn’t even care about the cold weather, who went to the center of Rio Preto on Tuesday so as not to put her face outside the house this Wednesday. “When they told me that a cold wave was coming, I already came to the Center to solve my problems, so I don’t have to go out tomorrow. I don’t really like the cold. And I have to worry about my son’s health”, says the woman, who was with her son, Theo Zago, who was just nine months old.

Homeless people withstand the cold with blankets and donated food, but do not rule out going to night shelters, offered by the City Hall and churches if the temperature drops to 7 degrees.

“I slept on a street near the Terminal, where we all lay together to warm up. We agreed to go to Casa de Cirineu,” says homeless Eliana Cesário, 45.

The Secretary of Social Assistance will make night rounds to invite homeless people to shelter in Casa de Cirineu and in the Night Hostel. (BUT)

Recommendations against the cold

Keep warm and don’t spend too much time in a cold environment

Try to stay hydrated, even if you feel less thirsty, to avoid drying your skin and lips.

Children and the elderly are more susceptible to illnesses aggravated by the cold, so make sure they are warmly dressed.

Avoid prolonged baths or baths with very hot water, which cause the skin to dry out.

Use saline to moisturize eyes and nostrils

When using heaters, it is important to keep a source of room humidification in parallel (water containers, wet towels, humidifiers)

Keep at least one source of ventilation indoors to facilitate air circulation and reduce the concentration of viruses, bacteria and allergens in the environment

Don’t improvise to keep environments warm, using barbecues and cans with fire, for example.