‘It has a great chance to succeed’

The first transfer window closed a short time ago, but you already have to be planning your investments for the next market opening. After more than one team of reinforcements, new command and new philosophy, the Botafogo do not stop.

On the rise and one of the hottest clubs at the moment, Glorious already has some pretty much certain targets to announce as the next new Era players John Textor. the left-back Fernando Marçalof Wolverhamptonfrom England, who was excited in a recent interview with “iG Sports“.

“We are talking. They came to me, showed interest in counting on me for this season and I see it with good eyes. We are increasingly fine-tuning things and I believe this has a great chance of working. I am very motivated to be part of this event. new project in Botafogo“, said marçal.

“Their project is very clear to everyone, there is no need to have a personal conversation with the John (Textor) and the direction to realize that the Botafogo now has another management. It’s the same club we know, really great in its history and achievements, but it’s living a new moment, a fresh start and a new management. From the little I’ve seen, it seems to me to be very solid, with great ambitions, so this catches the attention of any player, including mine, and I see the great possibility of being part of this great project”, he added.

Despite having Finnish Niko Hämäläinen, Carlinhos, Hugo and jonathan for the position, at the moment, the holder is the right-back Daniel Borgeswho is playing improvised and has been standing out. marçalhowever, will arrive with the status of the position’s new owner.