Itaú creates training program and opens 400 technology vacancies

Itaú Unibanco announced on Monday (16) that it has opened registration for the Bootcamp Itaú Devs Experts training program. The company is offering 400 jobs in the technology sector, in areas such as software engineering, solution architecture and data & analytics.

According to the bank, the first class should open vacancies for training in Java programming and in AWS environments and starts on July 26th. So, to find out more, check out below.

Itaú Unibanco creates training program and opens 400 technology vacancies

Thus, as we explained, the first training class will start on July 26, with a course held in partnership with the Let’s Code school. In all, there will be 30 vacancies to accelerate the careers of professionals at Itaú Unibanco, in addition to another 15 open to the public.

Anyone interested can register for the course online, but only until May 29.

It is worth mentioning that this training process will last 3 months and 3 weeks. Among other things, there will be theoretical training in Java and AWS and another 7 months in practical stage. Throughout this year, Itaú also stated that it will open other classes.

Itaú Unibanco explained that candidates who wish to apply for the program must be over 18 years of age. You will also need to have a high school graduation certificate, one year of experience in the technology field and availability of time to work 8 hours a day.

Finally, all participants approved by Itaú during the process will be hired from the beginning of the training. Last year, the bank hired more than 400 people in the technology area, with exclusive editions for women, trans people, blacks and browns and people with disabilities. Check out the vacancies and participate!

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com