Itaúsa (ITSA4) has a 59.1% rise in profit in 1Q22 and announces JCP

Business

THE Itaúsa (ITSA4), the holding company that controls Itaú (ITUB4), Dexco (DXCO3) and Alpargatas (ALPA4), announced this Monday that it obtained non-recurring net income of R$ 3.179 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This amount represents an increase of 68.5% in relation to the same period of the previous year. already the recurring net income rose 59.1% on the same comparative basis, to R$ 3.836 billion.

“Itausa reported a solid performance, representing a historic record for a holding company’s first quarter, despite the slightly more challenging scenario in the consumer goods and construction materials segments, with emphasis on the disposal of shareholding at XP Inc. and the best result in the financial sector”, says the company in the earnings release released this Monday, 16.

The sale of 2.14% of the capital of XP Inc impacted the first quarter result by R$1.1 billion and cash by R$1.8 billion.

The market capitalization as of March 31, 2022, based on the most liquid share value (ITSA4), was BRL 94.8 billion, while the sum of interests in investee companies at market value totaled BRL 119.7 billion. billion, resulting in a discount of 20.8%, a decrease of 2.6pp from March 31, 2021.

Return on equity (ROE) reached 23.3%, 6.7 pp higher than in the first three months of last year.

Itaúsa: follow on of Alpargatas

The company also highlighted in its earnings release the public offering of primary distribution of shares (follow-on) carried out by Alpargatas in February for a total of R$ 2.5 billion, whose net proceeds were intended to finance the payment of the acquisition of equity interest in Rothy’s Inc. With the operation, Itaúsa now holds 29.6% of the total capital of Alpargatas.

THE company leverage at the end of March it was 4.5% of net debt over equity. The financial result was negative by R$112 million in the quarter. The increase of R$95 million in relation to the previous year was mainly due to the new debentures issued to finance the acquisition of equity interests in Copa Energia and Aegea Saneamento, in addition to higher interest expenses due to the higher basic interest rate in the period, partially offset by the higher profitability of cash, explained the company.

Itaúsa also announced the advance declaration of R$ 1 billion in net interest on equity, payable by December 29, 2023.

The statement accompanying the 1Q22 balance sheet highlights: “Investors who remained as shareholders in the last 12 months ended on 03.31.2022 will be entitled to receive the total gross amount of BRL 4.9 billion in earnings, that is, BRL 0.54960 (gross) per share which, divided the preferred share price on 03.31.2022, resulted in a 5.1% dividend yield,”

Itaúsa also says: “The Company’s Board of Directors, meeting on 03.21.2022, declared Interest on Equity in the amount of R$ 952.1 million (net of income tax: R$ 809.3 million) or R$ 0.11337 per share (net of income tax: R$ 0.0963645 per share), based on the shareholding position at the end of March 24, 2022, which will be paid until December 29, 2023.”

And it concludes: “Additionally, the Board of Directors, meeting on 05.09.2022, approved the amendment of the Shareholder Remuneration Policy to allow quarterly dividends to be declared in the form of Interest on Equity (JCP), with no change in the amount of R$0.02 per share”.

With information from Estadão Content