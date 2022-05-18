It’s 2022 and Microsoft Just Deployed an Update to Xbox 360

Xbox Series X|S consoles are constantly being updated, as expected for a pair of consoles released in 2020. However, did you know that the Xbox 360 is still getting updates? That’s right, Microsoft just released a ‘service fix’ for Xbox 360 consoles as gamers reported problems with ‘Pins’.

Well, when we say ‘gamers’, Xbox’s Eden Marie says that two people have reported the Xbox 360 issue. heard these two players and worked on a quick, cool fix!

Thanks to the two of you who reported that pins were no longer working on Xbox 360 consoles (!). A service fix is ​​being deployed, if you still see problems after 24 hours, please let me know. — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) May 18, 2022

To be honest, we didn’t know Microsoft was still releasing updates for the Xbox 360, but it’s great to see the company quickly resolve issues on a console with more than 15 years at the moment. Sure, this appears to be a server-side patch rather than a full update, but it’s still encouraging.

If any of you continue to use Xbox 360 and notice that your Pins are having a problem, be sure to check the patch progress. Marie asks players to let her and Xbox know if the issues persist 24 hours after the fix.

Are you still using your Xbox 360 regularly? Let us know in the comments below.