Ivana Chubbuck will give a masterclass in Rio de Janeiro

One of the first and most sought after teachers and trainers of actors in Hollywood, author of the bestseller “O Poder do Ator” and creator of the “Chubbuck Technique” of teaching, Ivana Chubbuck will travel to Brazil for the first time to conduct an intensive masterclass. In fact, Ivana’s technique uses contemporary theories of behavioral science and psychology to transform pain and trauma into gains. Also, it’s about turning failure into success.

Ivana Chubbuck is one of the most sought after acting teachers in Hollywood. Responsible for teaching celebrities like Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron and Beyoncé, Ivana will give the workshop on June 1st and 2nd, at Teatro Cesgranrio.

For the masterclass, the popular teacher intends to show students that her technique is universal. “I want to prepare them to be actors anywhere in the world. I feel that the Brazilian people have a lot of passion and I want to rescue that passion as fuel for acting,” she says.

Ivana explains, “The difference between the Chubbuck technique and those developed in the past is that I teach actors to use their own emotions, their fears, their passion and their pain, not as an end result, but as a way to strengthen the objective. and finding a way out of that very weakness, creating a dynamic journey. My technique teaches actors to win.”

Charlize Theron using the Chubbuck technique, won an Oscar for monster. Sylvester Stallone won numerous awards working with Ivana in the film creedmore than when he worked in rocky. Actors Reynaldo Gianecchini and Agatha Moreira already knew the technique.

The masterclass is an idea and realization of actress and producer Mel Rócha, via I Want Produções and Gamma Filmes, in partnership with the official mentor of Ivana Chubbuck in Brazil, Marina Rigueira.

Ivana Chubbuck is the founder and director of the Ivana Chubbuck Studio, located in Los Angeles, and the creator of the technique that has been applied to many actors for over 35 years.