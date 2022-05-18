Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: What Happens After Court Testimony

3 hours ago

Credit, EPA

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard continued this week after a five-day break.

The trial had been halted because Judge Penney Azcárate had a pre-scheduled appointment last week. Amber Heard continued on Tuesday (5/17) to be questioned by Depp’s lawyers.

The trial is scheduled to end on May 27 and new witnesses from both sides are expected.

After the lawyers’ closing arguments, the jury will make its deliberations. It is unknown how long the jury will need to reach a verdict.

What happened on Tuesday?

Johnny Depp’s legal team accuses Amber Heard of using drugs, beating him and manipulating photos used as evidence of the abuse she says she suffered.

The 38-year-old actress was asked about her allegations that Depp became violent while using alcohol and drugs.

In particular, Depp’s lawyers focused on a long-running 2015 argument between the former couple in Australia. This moment was discussed repeatedly throughout the trial.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Amber Heard continued on Tuesday (5/17) to be questioned by Depp’s lawyers

Depp claims his ex-wife cut his fingertip when she threw a bottle of vodka at him. But Heard says Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle.

Depp’s defense questioned why Heard did not seek medical attention despite claiming he suffered cuts and bruises.

“You were the one who assaulted someone else with a bottle in Australia, weren’t you, Ms. Heard?” said Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez. In response, Heard emphasized, “I never assaulted Johnny.”

However, she has acknowledged hitting Depp on multiple occasions, which she claims happened after “years of not standing up for myself”.

Additionally, jurors saw an excerpt from a diary in which she appears to be apologizing to Depp.

“Sorry I might lose my mind. I’m sorry I hurt you,” she wrote. “I can feel bad when I’m hurt.”

Heard stated that “it’s important to apologize when you’re trying to get over fights”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Camille Vasquez, a lawyer on Johnny Depp’s legal team, questioned Heard

Jurors also heard audio in which Heard tells her then-husband that she “gets so mad she loses her temper” and that she can’t promise that “she won’t use force”.

Vasquez also questioned the veracity of a May 2016 photograph in which Heard alleges aftermath of Depp’s alleged physical abuse.

“Isn’t it true that you edited these photos?” asked the lawyer. Heard replied, “No, I’ve never edited a photograph.”

Heard reiterated that Depp’s drug use was a source of tension in their marriage.

During several days of depositions this month, Heard repeatedly said that Depp tried to control her career — and that he was sometimes jealous of her co-stars.

Heard talked about Depp’s outbursts and the times he would cut himself with a knife or burn himself with a cigarette during their constant arguments.

Depp’s defense displayed two photos of Amber Heard taken immediately after the alleged attacks in which she does not appear to have any scars or marks on her face or body.

Heard said she used ice to reduce swelling and covered the injuries with makeup.

witnesses

Before the trial began, Depp and Heard presented a list of witnesses that their legal teams can call.

Each side has objected to the other’s respective witnesses, so the list is changing.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, This photo of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in honor of comedian Don Rickles (left) was taken the day after an alleged physical assault by Depp. Heard claimed to have hidden the bruises with the help of makeup

Among the possible witnesses is Ellen Barkin, a famous actress who shared the screen with Depp in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

During Depp’s previous defamation trial in the UK, Barkin allegedly accused the actor of hurling a bottle of wine into a hotel room.

Depp said the claim was “false”, according to Reuters, accusing Barkin of harboring resentment towards him.

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henríquez can also testify. In an earlier statement, he said he “begged” Heard not to marry the actor.

Johnny’s sister Christi Dembrowski already testified in April (as part of Depp’s witnesses), while his other sister Debbie Depp is on Heard’s list and may testify soon.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ellen Barkin stars in a movie with Depp and it is believed they bonded

The long-awaited video appearance of billionaire Elon Musk, with whom Heard allegedly had an affair, will not happen, a source told British newspaper The Independent. Actor James Franco’s video appearance was also cancelled, although he was on both witness lists. Paul Bethany, a friend of Depp’s, will also not testify.

And the verdict?

Other witnesses will be called after Amber Heard’s cross-examination ends later this week.

Then come the closing arguments of the lawyers.

With that, the jury will begin deliberations, but it is unknown how long it will take to reach a verdict.

The judgment is a $50 million defamation lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp against Heard and a $100 million lawsuit by Amber Heard against Depp.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Once the closing arguments are heard, Heard and Depp will have to wait for the jury’s verdict.

What is clear is that no one will face jail time, according to analysts at the channels that broadcast the trial.

And they say both parties are aware of the possibility that no one will receive any compensation.

But if Amber Heard is found not guilty, Johnny Depp will have to cover his legal costs.