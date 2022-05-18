News

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: What Happens After Court Testimony

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in court on May 17, 2022

Credit, EPA

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard continued this week after a five-day break.

The trial had been halted because Judge Penney Azcárate had a pre-scheduled appointment last week. Amber Heard continued on Tuesday (5/17) to be questioned by Depp’s lawyers.

The trial is scheduled to end on May 27 and new witnesses from both sides are expected.

After the lawyers’ closing arguments, the jury will make its deliberations. It is unknown how long the jury will need to reach a verdict.

