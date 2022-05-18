Johnny Depp’s Latin Lawyer Camille Vasquez Goes Viral on the Internet

At the hearing on Tuesday, May 17, in the “Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard” who stood out was the Latin lawyer of the actor, who managed to demonstrate that more than once the actress, who accuses Johnny Depp of domestic violence and he of her, of defamation, contradicted and lied on several occasions.

But, who is it Camille Vasquez, the lawyer the internet fell in love with after interrogating Amber Heard? Although she appears to be a complete unknown in the entertainment world, she is actually a prestigious lawyer, according to People magazine.

Camille is a member of the international law firm Brown Rudnick. According to the company, her experience is in “parallel reputation management and crisis communication issues arising from these engagements”. She was hired to be part of Depp’s team based on her experience in “plaintiff-side defamation suits” and contractual litigation.

Camille, born in Los Angeles, is 37 years old, speaks fluent Spanish and graduated as a lawyer in 2010.

Fans liked the chemistry that the two have together so much that they even created an Instagram account to ship this relationship.

The trial could end on Thursday, May 19, but of course that depends on the jury reaching a final decision together.

Millions of dollars are at stake. Depp sued Amber for $50 million for defamation, and she sued him back for $100 million.

the things between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are getting increasingly tense at the trial, which is on hold until May 16. But while things are not resolved there, fans of the eternal “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor are moving the web asking for Heard’s resignation from the “Aquaman” films and that she be replaced by the actor’s daughter, the actress and model. Lily-Rose Depp.

According to OK! so far a petition on the Interner has gathered nearly 4 million signatures asking that Amber Heard be replaced by the model in her role as Mera.

Other fans are also suggesting actress Emilia Clark and even Katheryn Winnick for the role.

A source commented, “They want revenge on Amber because with her accusations still unproven, she managed to get him canceled in Hollywood and he lost a lot of jobs and millions of dollars in cash.”

The Change.org petition was created two years ago, but has now gained more traction because of the trial. So far 3.8 million people have signed the document online.

CRITICIZE AMBER HEARD’S ‘PERFORMANCE’

The judgment between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to generate controversy, now with the actress telling her version of the facts, with luxury of details, on the court stage in Virginia, and revealing more episodes of violence that she lived next to her ex-husband

But what has caught the attention of spectators of the trial are Amber’s expressions while narrating the incidents, and these expressions were analyzed not only by professionals in the field, but also observed by several users of social networks who claim that the actress is ‘exaggerating her performance. ‘.

Heard’s appearance has become a source of criticism, with social media taking action to mock his allegedly “unnatural” facial expressions in court.

Everything Amber says is cause for analysis, and now the problem is that one of the actress’ lines was allegedly taken from dialogue from the movie “The Talented Mr. Ripley”, from 1999. According to OK! she just changed the name from ‘Dickie’ in the sentence, to ‘Johnny’. But the website Defnoodles analyzed everything and assured that the rumor is false, as Amber would not have used the exact same words, despite the context being the same.

She said: “When I was around Johnny, I felt like the most beautiful person in the world. He made me feel seen. He made me feel like a million bucks. And that kind of feeling… generous gifts and generous expressions of love… It felt like a dream. It felt like absolute magic.”

In reference to his testimony, internet users quoted a fragment of the script of the aforementioned tape, assuring that they are the same.

“The thing with Dickie… it’s like the sun is shining on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets you and it’s very, very cold… When you have his attention, you feel like the only person in the world, that’s why everyone loves him so much.”

Although Amber’s narration is similar to what they say on the tape, they are not the same.

But another moment that caught the public’s attention is when, at the end of the session, both actors end up facing each other when leaving the room, and Amber gets ‘scared’, causing the nearby police to ask Johnny to wait until let her leave.

“Amber’s expression is the best.” “She is completely immersed in her role.” “Incredible performance”. “And the Oscar goes to…”. There were some of the comments.

In the clip, you can see that Depp shrugs and still smiles at his ex’s reaction.

AMBER FACES THE WRATH OF CULTURE

But why does Johnny Depp continue to gain supporters, while Amber faces criticism on social media?

In 2018, the actress herself wrote in her controversial article for The Washington Post, about the ‘wrath of culture’ against women who raise their voices about domestic and sexual violence. Now she is going through the same situation.

Threatened with death and persecuted by fans of Johnny Depp, the actress had to hire a security team to protect her from any attack.

