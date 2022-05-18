Johnny Depp’s lawyer questions Amber Heard about drugs and love texts in defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp’s lawyer questioned Amber Heard, the actor’s ex-wife, on Tuesday, showing affectionate notes she wrote during their wedding to challenge the actress’ reports of frequent violence and bolster the “Pirates” star’s defamation case. of the Caribbean”.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when he claimed she was a victim of domestic violence. He said in deposition that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the aggressor in the relationship.

During cross-examination, Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, showed jurors a knife Heard bought Depp as a gift in 2012. Heard, best known for her role in “Aquaman,” said Depp had previously become violent and many times attacked when he was drunk or using drugs.

“Is this the knife you gave the man who would get drunk and violent with you?” Vasquez said to Heard, who replied that he didn’t think he was going to stab her.

Heard, 36, has filed a lawsuit against Depp for $100 million, alleging that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar. She said she only hit Depp to defend herself or her sister.

On Tuesday, Depp’s lawyer read part of a diary Heard said the couple kept to share love notes.

“True love isn’t just the madness of passion or choosing the security of peace instead. No, it’s about both,” Heard wrote in May 2015, two months after a fingertip discussion. Depp’s right midfielder was cut.

“I still, perhaps more than ever, want to tear you apart, devour you and taste you,” he added.

Depp said Heard threw a bottle of vodka that injured his finger, while Heard said it’s likely Depp was injured when he broke a phone into “little pieces”.

Asked about the notes, Heard said she tried to “nurture as much peace” as possible and that “when things were good, they were really good.”

Vasquez also showed the judges a proposed timeline for her marriage to Depp. The schedule included time for “dancing, drugs and music” after dinner.

“Were you planning to use drugs in your marriage to someone you characterize as a drug addict?” asked the lawyer.

Heard said the schedule was a draft that underwent changes.