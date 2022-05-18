Jorge Jesus’ lawyer reveals Fenerbahçe’s proposal and says he wants to coach the national team

Luís Miguel Henrique, Jorge Jesus’ lawyer, revealed this Tuesday (17), in an interview with ‘CNN Portugal’, that the coach is still talking and can still close with Fenerbahçe, from Turkey.

According to Henrique, the former coach of Benfica and Flamengo still has some details to resolve with the president of the Turkish club and that he intends to better understand the team’s project, which will compete in the Uefa Champions League next season.

“The president of Fenerbahçe is managing to create chemistry and empathy with Jorge Jesus. There is still a lot to talk about, it is true that there is an invitation and there has been a desire on the part of Jorge to better understand the sports project. I can talk”, said the lawyer, who also stated that the only team he would like to work for at the moment is the Brazilian team.

“There were invitations from two teams in South America, one of them Chile. But Jorge was never a national coach. He still sees himself more in Fenerbahce, winning titles in Turkey and playing in the Champions, than in a national team. he needs the day-to-day work, he lives for it. The Brazil team is the exception that proves the rule, as he himself has already confessed”, he added.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Jesus said that he could only wait for Flamengo until the end of May, and then he would have to “solve” his life. Current red-black coach, Paulo Sousa continues swinging in the position.