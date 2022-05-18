Judge files Robson Bambu rape allegation and case is closed

Judge Paloma Moreira de Assis Carvalho, from the Central Criminal Forum of Barra Funda of the São Paulo Court of Justice, approved yesterday (17) the request by the Public Ministry to close the investigation against Corinthians player Robson Bambu. The athlete and also his friend Wellington Sobral, Pezinho, were accused of rape of a vulnerable person.

“Pursuant to the statement of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the appropriate notes and communications made, I approve the request for the filing of these police investigation records, without prejudice to the re-examination of the matter, in accordance with the provisions of article 18 of the Criminal Procedure Code”, wrote the magistrate in a decision published yesterday in the Court.

Last Monday (16), the prosecutor in charge of the case Marcio Takeshi Nakada asked for the case to be closed, as he understood that ‘there is neither sufficient evidence nor just cause for the initiation of criminal proceedings against those investigated’. The investigation was conducted by delegate Kátia Domingues Salvatori, from the Civil Police, who did not name the Corinthians defender and also a friend of hers as the perpetrators of the crime.

With the judge’s decision to close the case, the case is closed. The player normally works at CT Joaquim Grava and, yesterday (17), he was a starter for Corinthians against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera. Robson Bambu has a loan contract with the Parque São Jorge club until the end of this year and then returns to Nice, France.

the complaint

On February 3 of this year, Marina (*a fictitious name), 25, went to the 4th Women’s Police Station, north region, reporting that on the previous day (2), she had been abused by Bambu. Claiming not to remember what happened right after having sex with Pezinho, but that she fell asleep and when she woke up, she ended up surprising Robson, lying on her, naked, and that he was inserting his finger into her vagina. At the time of the facts, she was also naked, and the boy with whom she had gone to the room (Pezinho) was observing the act.

In her statement to the police, Marina said she believed she had been drugged. The toxicological test, however, did not detect the presence of alcohol, only for cannabidiol and THC, substances present in marijuana. She claims that she only smoked one electronic cigarette that night.

Marina admits that she consumed alcohol and claims that the quartet stayed at the club until 6:30 am. Afterwards, they went to the Blue Tree hotel, in the Anália Franco neighborhood, in Pezinho’s vehicle.

According to the victim’s account, she went with Pezinho to a room on the eighth floor of the hotel, where they had consensual sexual intercourse, while Robson Bambu and her friend went to a room on the fifth floor. And that the facts would have taken place on the morning of the 3rd.