Karla Ortiz reveals concept art with Doctor Strange variants for the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ ~ Marvel Universe 616

Artist Karla Ortiz took to Twitter to share the art of one of her concept arts for the new Marvel Studios movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The first image she shared highlights four Doctors Strange, each with different designs side-by-side, plus a fourth Strange represented by a head in the background.

Ortiz mentioned how the purpose of the artwork was hype for the protagonist’s new looks. She added, “I’m so excited to share with you all SOME of the work I’ve done for #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness over the next few days! Production was in its early stages. [Chefe de Desenvolvimento Visual da Marvel Studios] Ryan Meinerding asked me to make a poster that could serve to create hype and potentially inform new looks.”

On the right side of the photo, a design that is very reminiscent of Defender Strange can be seen. The artist exclaims how “This look in particular served as the initial inspiration for one of the main costumes that made it to the big screen… This was an amazing project to have been a part of, and I am so proud of the work of visual development supervisor @ IanJoynerArt and all the team did!”

She went on to explain the “… close-ups of other looks, including an attempt at a ‘Master Suit’ for him. Being a part of it was an absolute joy! My only regret was not being able to see the entire project. In 2020, the COVID stopped production work. When it restarted, I was working elsewhere.”



