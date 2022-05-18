Kiev court resumes first war crime trial | World

Ukrainian justice resumes this Wednesday (18) the first trial of a Russian military since the invasion of the country, on February 24. The defendant, Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is charged with war crime and premeditated manslaughter after shooting an unarmed 62-year-old man riding a bicycle in northeastern Ukraine.

The young Russian soldier will appear before judges at the Solomiansky District Court in Kiev.

According to the indictment, Vadim Shishimarin was commanding a unit of the tank division when his convoy was attacked at the start of the Russian offensive on 28 February. Along with four other soldiers, he abandoned the tank and stole a car. On the run, when the group was walking near the village of Shupakhivka, in the Sumy region, they found the 62-year-old man on a bicycle.

“One of the soldiers ordered the accused to kill the civilian so that he would not report them,” the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office alleges. Shishimarin obeyed the order. From the window of the vehicle, he shot at the victim with a Kalashnikov machine gun.. The man died at the scene, a few dozen meters from his home,” the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office said.

2 of 2 Russian soldier accused of war crime arrives for trial in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 13, 2022 — Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/ Reuters Russian soldier accused of war crime arrives for trial in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 13, 2022.

Accused of a war crime and premeditated murder, the soldier, born in Irkutsk, Siberia, could be sentenced to life in prison.

“He understands the allegations made against him,” said his lawyer, Viktor Ovsiannikov, without revealing his defense strategy. According to Ukrainian authorities, the Russian sergeant has been cooperating with investigators and acknowledges the facts.

This first trial is expected to be quickly followed by several others and is considered a test for the Ukrainian judicial system.as international institutions also conduct their own investigations into abuses committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Russian soldier to be tried for war crime in Kiev

Ukrainian authorities announced the arrest of the Russian soldier in early May, without giving details of the case. At the same time, they published a video in which Shishimarin said he had come to fight in Ukraine to “support his mother financially”. Regarding the charges against him, he explained: “I was ordered to fire and I fired once.” “He fell and we continued on our way,” said the soldier.

The case is difficult, according to the defense attorney. “We have never had such an accusation in Ukraine, we have no precedent, we have no verdict,” he said. “But we will get there,” added Ovsiannikov, assuring that he had not seen “any violations of the rights” of the accused by the authorities.

In a series of messages on Twitter, the Ukrainian attorney general, Iryna Venediktova, underlined the importance of the case for her country.

“We have opened more than 11,000 war crimes investigations and arrested 40 suspects,” she said. “With this first trial, we send a clear signal that no executioner, no one who ordered or helped to commit crimes in Ukraine will escape justice,” she added.

As evidence of Ukraine’s determination not to waste time, two Russian soldiers are due to stand trial from Thursday for firing rockets into civilian infrastructure in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.