Kim Jong Un denounces the negligence of employees for the outbreak of covid-19 in North Korea – International

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the negligence and laziness of public servants has aggravated the outbreak of covid-19 in the country, the official press reported on Wednesday, when the total number of cases surpassed the 1.7 million mark.

The country announced the first case of coronavirus last week and the outbreak caused by the micron variant continues to grow, after two years of lockdown that left North Korea on the sidelines of the pandemic.

Chairing a meeting of the Politburo, Kim denounced the “immaturity in the state’s capacity to face the crisis” and criticized the “negative attitude, negligence and lack of activity of the main officials of the state”, reported the official agency KCNA.

North Korea has reported 232,880 new cases of “fever” as of Tuesday night, for a total of 1.72 million infections and 62 deaths, according to the same agency.

The state press does not report how many cases and deaths are related to the coronavirus, but analysts point out that the country would have difficulties to organize large-scale tests.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Kim vowed to “awaken the whole party as an active volcano” to contain the virus.

The North Korean leader took charge of the national epidemic response and said the outbreak causes a “great upheaval across the country”.

Medicines donated by the Kim family were distributed in the southern province of Hwanghae, the press reported, in an attempt to highlight the role of the head of state in the fight against the disease.

Nearly 3,000 military doctors participate in a “24-hour service system to deliver the medicines”, the official press said.

North Korea has one of the worst health systems, with poorly equipped hospitals, few intensive care units and no Covid-19 medicine or testing capability, experts say.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is “deeply concerned about the risk of a large spread of covid-19 in the country, in particular because the population is not vaccinated and many people have comorbidities, which expose them to serious illness and death”, declared the director general of the agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.