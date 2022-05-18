LATAM announces the return of its in-flight service

THE LATAM announced that it will resume on-board service on domestic flights in Brazil on June 1st. As of this date, the company will again offer free options of sweet snacks, salty snacks and beverages (water, coffee, juice and soda) to all passengers on domestic flights.

The resumption will be possible after Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) announces the release of the service, suspended on national flights for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Brazil, LATAM plans to operate 542 domestic flights per day in June.

The in-flight service options will be offered according to the flight schedule (morning, afternoon and evening) and cabin (Premium Economy or economy).

“We were very much looking forward to the resumption of in-flight service. It is very important to offer this experience again to our customers after more than two years of suspension”, explains Aline Mafra, director of Sales and Marketing at LATAM Brazil.

It is worth remembering that the use of a face mask during national flights remains mandatory, as a protective measure, and removal is allowed only for food and hydration.

Will anyone flying with LATAM from June 1st take advantage of the resumption of in-flight service?