Léa Seydoux will be the new Emmanuelle of cinema

Actress Léa Seydoux, who scandalized puritans with “Blue Is the Warmest Color”, before seducing James Bond, will be the new Emmanuelle of cinema.

A classic of erotic cinema, the original film was even banned in Brazil by the military dictatorship and was only released at the beginning of the political opening, six years after scandalizing the world.

A 1974 production by director Just Jaeckin, the film turned Dutch Sylvia Kristel into the biggest sex symbol of the decade due to the amount of adventures she starred in, both with men and women, while on vacation in Thailand. The repertoire was a true sex manual, starting with the select “mile high club” (sex on a plane).

Silvia Kristel became so famous that she even worked on a Globo soap opera (“Espelho Mágico”) during the period when the public was prevented from seeing the film in the country.

The plot, in turn, is based on the book “Joys of Woman”, written by Marayat Rollet-Andriane in 1959 and published under the pseudonym Emmanuelle Arsan in 1967 – and renamed “Emmanuelle” in its release in Brazil.

Today, of course, the original film has lost its ability to scandalize, but some scenes still continue to surpass the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy. The expectation is that a new version will be even more spicy, in addition to taking on clearer lines the “subplot” of empowerment of Emmanuelle, the bored wife who discovers sexual freedom.

The new production will be directed by a woman, which tends to prioritize the female point of view of the plot.

The director is Audrey Diwan, who won the Golden Lion at the last Venice Film Festival for “L’événement”, a film about abortion set in the 1960s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film project will be presented to the market by French production company Wild Bunch International and talent agency CAA during the Cannes Film Festival, which begins this Tuesday (5/17), with the aim of closing partnerships and anticipate international sales.

Watch the trailer (for minors) of the original film below.