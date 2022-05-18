Leila guarantees Danilo’s stay at Palmeiras and wants more reinforcements

Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, participated today (18) in ESPN FC and guaranteed that young Danilo, one of the club’s highlights this season, will not be sold in the next transfer window. The representative alviverde also projected more signings when commenting on the arrival of striker Miguel Merentiel.

“We’re working, our squad is very short, we need to buy players and not sell. A lot of people ask me if we’re going to sell someone in the middle of the year, no, it won’t be [vendido ninguém]. We need to buy players to strengthen the squad, people, and in the middle of the year Danilo stays, ok? I can nail it”, said Leila straight from Allianz Parque, where the club will face Emelec tonight. Follow the real time of the match on the UOL Scoreboard.

Danilo, from Palmeiras, celebrates the goal scored against Juazeirense in the Copa do Brasil Image: Cesar Grecco/Palmeiras

In addition to guaranteeing the permanence of Danilo, who was recently called up to the Brazilian team for the first time, Leila indicated that she wanted more signings and considered that negotiations with Miguel Merentiel, the club’s new striker, were quick.

“I was satisfied with the negotiation, it was a surprise, right? I think it’s important to keep it confidential when we are dealing with such an important matter for the club and the fans. We were negotiating in the last few days and it was a quick conversation, I was very happy with that. He has the characteristics that our coach wanted and I was very happy. In July he will be with us, I don’t talk about values, but I’m very happy with that”, explained the president.

Merentiel is 26 years old, is from Uruguay and was announced today as the club’s new striker. The player, however, will only be able to debut in July, when the transfer window will be open and the period to regularize players in competitions as well.