Libertadores: see the classification odds of America and Atltico

photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Atltico and America live opposite situations in Libertadores Rivals in Group D of the Copa Libertadores, America and Atltico live opposite situations in the competition. While Coelho has only one point and the lantern, Atltico leads with eight points.

According to the website Goal Chance, America has only a 2.3% chance of qualifying for the round of 16. Atltico, on the other hand, has a 98.6% chance of advancing.

The numbers published on the site are obtained based on the probabilities of victory, draw and defeat calculated for each of the games not yet played in the championship in question.

From thousands of simulations of all these matches, the possibilities for each of the teams to qualify are counted.

opposite situations

Photos of the Sonesta Hotel, where America is staying in Ibagu Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel Photos of Sonesta Hotel, where Amrica is staying in Ibagu, Colombia, to face Tolima, for the Copa Libertadores – photo: Divulgao/Sonesta Hotel The miners will no longer face each other in the competition. Galo will host Tolima and Independiente del Valle, and Coelho will visit Colombian and Ecuadorian rivals, respectively.

While Atltico need a simple victory in the next round, America only maintain their chances of qualifying if they win the remaining two games. In this scenario, Coelho still needs to root for the alvinegro rival to also triumph in both matches. América will enter the field this Wednesday (18), at 9 pm, when they visit Tolima at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, in Ibagu, Colombia. Atltico will host Del Valle in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, on Thursday at 7pm.

See the classification of Group D: