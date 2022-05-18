Libertadores: see the classification odds of America and Atltico
Rivals in Group D of the Copa Libertadores, America and Atltico live opposite situations in the competition. While Coelho has only one point and the lantern, Atltico leads with eight points.
According to the website Goal Chance, America has only a 2.3% chance of qualifying for the round of 16. Atltico, on the other hand, has a 98.6% chance of advancing.
The numbers published on the site are obtained based on the probabilities of victory, draw and defeat calculated for each of the games not yet played in the championship in question.
From thousands of simulations of all these matches, the possibilities for each of the teams to qualify are counted.
opposite situations
Photos of the Sonesta Hotel, where America is staying in Ibagu
In this scenario, Coelho still needs to root for the alvinegro rival to also triumph in both matches.
América will enter the field this Wednesday (18), at 9 pm, when they visit Tolima at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, in Ibagu, Colombia. Atltico will host Del Valle in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, on Thursday at 7pm.
See the classification of Group D:
- 1st Athletic – 8 points (2V, 2E)
- 2nd Tolima – 7 points (2V, 1E, 1D)
- 3rd Del Valle – 5 points (1W, 2L, 1L)
- 4th America – 1 point (1E, 3D)