Look Up!: Podcast Discusses Astronomy With Reference to Oscar-Nominated Netflix Movie

Hypeness Prose Podcast Returns in New Model with “Look Up!” dealing with astronomy.

The website Hypeness bet on the podcast format in 2021, with the first phase of Prosa, which now returns in a new model. “Look up!” features four episodes on astronomy and guests that, in addition to unraveling basic concepts, delve into philosophy, addressing issues of gender, art, the environment and cinema – including, its title is a reference to the film Não Olha para Cima (2021).

With the reformulation, each season will have four timeless episodes and themes, which are not dated and remain interesting and current. The podcast follows the remote model, more flexible for guests, who are spread across Brazil and the world, with Karol Gomes as presenter.

“Our main challenge was to bring something relevant to the podcast format, an area where there is already a lot of good stuff being done. The cool thing about this specific theme is that it totally matches the editorial line of Hypeness, which has always brought the appreciation of science and approached the themes of technology and innovation with a more human, social and critical bias. These are subjects that are already successful with our audience and are very present in our daily lives”, explains the editor-in-chief of Hypeness, Clara Caldeira.

The first episode, talking about meteors and the end of the world, premiered on May 5th and the next ones will be released fortnightly, always on Tuesdays on Spotify. The second episode aired this week, with the theme “Women in Science” and the participation of astronomer Thaisa Storchi-Bermann and physicist Marcia Cristina Bernardes Barbosa. “Cinema, cosmos and the magic of what you see” premieres on May 31 with Claudia Fusco (writer, screenwriter and master in science fiction studies), Rafael Dias (astrophysicist) and Henrique Amaral Arcuri (physics student). Closing the season, on June 14, the episode “Spatial colonization, environment and the future” premieres, with the participation of doctor in philosophy Alexey Dodsworth, astrobiologist Fabio Rodrigues and doctor in law and philosophy Rodrigo Rosas Fernandes.

Look up! is a reference to the hit Netflix movie

Look up! from Hypeness is a reference to the title of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up movie, one of the biggest hits on streaming last year and which received four nominations at the 2022 Oscars (Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Soundtrack and Best Editing). The film is a satire on the climate crisis and the slogan “Don’t Look Up!” appears in the plot evidencing denialism.

