Love and Thunder gets a new image

a new image of Thor: Love and Thunder show the Valkyrie of Tessa Thompson and the Mighty Thor / Jane Foster from Natalie Portman gathered.

The two appear to be in an important location and wearing their respective goddess armor.

Also in the lower right corner is another deity, which some have identified with the goddess Bast, interpreted by Akosia Sabet. Bast is known as a deity worshiped by Wakandans.

Given that Gorr the Butcher of the Gods is an integral part of the story of Love and Thunderit is not surprising that not only Bast, but many other gods are present in the film.

It is known that Zeus, the famous Greek god, is in the film and will be played by Russell Crowe. So far it is unknown whether gods such as Khonshu de moon knight will participate in the film.

The scene depicted in the image above may be a gathering of different pantheons of gods and goddesses, as they consider Gorr a major threat. Mighty Thor and Valkyrie are the representatives of the Norse pantheon.

Director’s comments

In an interview for the Weekend Todaythe director Taika Waititi made a big promise about his new movie at Marvel.

“We are great, we still have four more weeks, I can already see a light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps the best of all the Marvel movies!”.

Still in the same interview, Waititi talked about what it’s like to work with Chris Hemsworth.

“He’s a fun guy, he’s a good friend and someone you want to hang out with all the time. And I think that’s what you expect from a superhero or the protagonist of your movie.”

In Thor: Love and Thunder, after going on adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor decides to look for a new purpose for his life and retire from the hero life. However, someone is killing gods across the universe, and Thor must come out of retirement to avoid a massacre.

The film will be released in July 8, 2022. The list also includes Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Karen Gillan.

