LSD and MDMA give trip to ‘Nine Strangers’ and ‘Ratched’ – 05/18/2022 – Illustrated

In its film debut, LSD does not arouse very pleasant feelings in the public. In the 1959 low-budget horror movie “Diabolic Force”, the psychedelic appears as a substance used to cause uncontrollable fear, showing actor Vincent Price dealing with his first bad trip. of the seventh art.

Perhaps the term “psychedelic” – something like “manifestation of the mind” in Greek – had been coined just two years earlier by British psychiatrist Humphry Osmond. The hippie movement was in its infancy, and the discourse that these substances —which gained evidence in the 1940s—reproduced the typical hallucinations of schizophrenia, was still on the rise, which proved to be incorrect.

Likewise, associating such experiences with the loss of sanity left marks that can still be seen today, with the current revival of interest in psychedelics.

After being banned in 1971, these consciousness alterers returned to the scientific spotlight in the mid-2000s for the treatment of mental disorders.

Next year, the United States should allow the use of MDMA, or ecstasy, for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. And Brazil is at the forefront in studies that investigate the potential of ayahuasca in the treatment of people with severe depression. In recent years, this scientific interest seems to have spilled over from laboratories and invaded the cultural scene.

Like the bad trip by Vincent Price, many current works of fiction also portray psychedelics sinisterly. In films like “Clímax”, by Gaspar Noé, and “Midsommar” by Ari Aster, the use of psychoactive substances ends in pain and anguish. In the Netflix series “Ratched”, an overdose of LSD by mistake ends up in graphic scenes of mutilation.

Nothing, however, offends science more than the succession of technical errors made by “Nine Strangers”, from Amazon Prime Video. In the series, which features an elven version of Nicole Kidman, a wellness retreat is used as a backdrop for a drama that involves nonsensical practices, such as surprise treatment with psychedelics.

“I think that the same balance that we need to have in psychedelic science in order not to sell illusions, it is also necessary to have in cultural productions so that an inaccurate, lying and potentially harmful portrait of psychedelics is not made”, points out the psychiatrist Luís Fernando Tófoli, coordinator of the Interdisciplinary Cooperation for Ayahuasca Research and Outreach, or Icaro, from Universidade Estadual de Campinas, suggesting that the series’ problem could be solved if, instead of known psychedelics, the screenwriters opted for fictitious substances, like the Brazilian “Bacurau”.

Netflix’s nonfiction works seem more attentive to advances in the field. In animations such as “The Midnight Gospel”, which is based on a podcast, discussions of substance use transcend prohibitionism, as in the historical documentaries “Wormwood” and “Based on Racial Facts”. Other works such as “Major Viagem” and “Explicando a Mind” they also offer views that confront common sense about drugs.

And if, in the 1950s, the release of the essay “The Doors of Perception”, by the already renowned writer Aldous Huxley, helped to dissolve the embarrassment of intellectuals in dealing with psychedelics in literature, in recent years, the release of the best-selling “How to Change Your Mind”, by journalist Michael Pollan, in 2018, seems to have paved the way for publishers’ interest in works of this type.

In the country, this is reflected in the launches of works such as “História Social do LSD no Brasil”, by journalist and historian Júlio Delmanto, in 2020; “Psiconautas”, by journalist Marcelo Leite (who maintains the blog Virada Psicodélica), in 2021; and the classic “The Psychedelic Experience”, by American psychedelia guru Timothy Leary, in 2022; in addition to “Psychedelics”, by journalist Carlos Minuano, scheduled for release this year by Fósforo.

“I think that not only my book but my research since I started to study drug policies and prohibitionism, starting in 2009, are part of this scenario of advancement in the debate on the subject, in Brazil and in the world”, believes Júlio Delmanto. “As much as the laws have not changed here, the social mentality has changed a lot, even if not in a majority way — this is also reflected in academic productions, in their funding and reception by the general public.”

In addition to surveys, other factors seem to influence this increase in interest. According to anthropologist Michel Alcoforado, founding partner of Grupo Consumoteca, the use of these substances fits the concept of “wellness”, a trend that gained momentum with the pandemic, by aligning the idea of ​​a healthy mind and body.

The political and spiritual dimensions, associated with discussions about prohibitionism and the appreciation of indigenous knowledge, also help to insert psychedelics comfortably in the current context.

The anthropologist warns, however, of the appropriation of traditional practices, such as the use of ayahuasca, by neoliberalism. “Before the cell phone became an essential object, many people talked about what it could do,” he recalls. “All this requires a production of discourse to become a habit within society. That’s not to say that psychedelics don’t work. But a lot of the success of something comes from producing a place for that kind of consumption.”

In addition to cultural productions, social networks also play a key role. “When people interested in wellness show a brief interest in psychedelics on TikTok, for example, the app will continue to provide content on the subject,” says Joe McDonnell of trends and behavior firm WGSN.

In March, McDonnell spoke at the South by Southwest festival, one of the world’s biggest innovation events, which this year featured 11 panel discussions on psychedelics.

“What was once taboo is now being discussed online by young people, and several barriers are being broken down. This process coincides with increased research and the general growth of the market for these substances, which is expected to reach $10.75 billion by 2027. Psychedelics are definitely here to stay,” points out McDonnell.

It seems that what started out as a low-budget bad trip is increasingly turning out to be a blockbuster.