Lula’s bride’s stylist has already dressed from Isis to Selena Gomez

The stylist Helô Rocha is responsible for the wedding dress of Rosângela da Silva, Janja, who marries this Wednesday (18) with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a ceremony reserved for few guests in São Paulo. Helô, who in 2005 launched the Têca brand, in honor of her grandmother, has Brazilianness at its core. But a modern Brazilianness.







At 41, she has dressed celebrities such as Isis Valverde, in her marriage to André Resende, in 2018 (they separated this year); Preta Gil, in 2015, in addition to signing looks for Bruna Marquezine, Iza and even Selena Gomez, in her clip “Rare”launched in 2020. The look of the American singer had tones focused on beige and textures with sparkles and sequins.

Sociologist Janja wears a wedding dress on Wednesday night in which Brazilianness is also present, mainly because of the potiguar embroidery, made by artisans from the region of Seridó do Grande do Norte, in the city of Timbaúba do Batista. According to information released by the stylist, the dress will be long in off-white.





Helô Rocha, born in Rio Grande do Sul and raised in Rio Grande do Norte, has paraded at Fashion Rio since 2007 and, in 2012, began to present her creations at São Paulo Fashion Week. In 2015, she changed the Têca brand to her name. She also worked for the brand Le Lis Blanc, creating exclusive models. A wedding dress signed by her can reach R$ 250 thousand, but Janja’s dress was a gift from Helô and the stylist Camila Pedrosa for the couple.

On the brand’s Instagram account, it published new pieces in October 2021, announcing the collection with upcycling pieces, which were launched in November. The looks also came in off-white and embroidered. On his personal account, he recently posted an embroidery detail that could be from Janja’s dress and wrote: “Work in Progress”.

Helô Rocha is the great-niece of Nevaldo Rocha, founder of the Richuelo store chain and sister of singer Roberta de Sá.