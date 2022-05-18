Luna cryptocurrency should win new version after arm wrestling between creator and community

On Wednesday morning (18), Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon announced an on-chain governance proposal that creates a new version of the Terra cryptocurrency (LUNA) even after the results of a preliminary online poll. indicate that the plan hard fork of blockchain has few adherents among the community members.

“Terra governance proposal #1623 to rename the existing network to Terra Classic and LUNA Classic ($LUNC) and begin the revival of a new Terra and LUNA ($LUNA) blockchain has been released,” Kwon tweeted. He added that the proposal had the support of more than 15 “Earth developers”.

hard fork refers to the separation of a network that runs a certain protocol with different rules than the existing one, resulting in two separate blockchains. One becomes the “primary”, even though both continue to exist, as long as there are validators and community support.

Under the proposal, the new network will completely eliminate the failed TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin and will instead focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the Terra blockchain. With this new plan, the current network would continue to exist as Terra “Classic” and current LUNA holders would receive token airdrops from the new chain.

At the time of writing, about 64% of people who voted for the on-chain proposal supported the hard fork, while 34% were against it.

However, the community is not satisfied with the solution. About 92% of the 6,220 people who voted in an online poll are not in favor of the change, and the most popular responses call for the measure not to be implemented.

Votes in the online and off-chain poll can be cast by anyone, regardless of whether or not they have LUNA tokens. On-chain governance polls ask voters to deposit the token before voting. Most comments in the proposal discussion are negative. Some call it “anti-community”, while others call for legal intervention.

Why do the majority vote “no”?

According to experts, the loss of trust in the Terra blockchain and Kwon seems to be behind the predominantly negative slant of the preliminary online poll.

“The first challenge for the Earth community with the new fork proposed by Do Kwon is trust,” said Dmitry Mishunin, founder of DeFi security company HashEx. “If the team chooses to go ahead with the fork, it’s going to be necessary to increase people’s trust. Therefore, Terra needs to fork responsibly and do additional checks, looking for vulnerabilities.”

Anton Gulin, regional director of cryptocurrency exchange AAX, agrees. “In the cryptocurrency community, the general sentiment towards Luna is quite negative. Traders and investors have suffered huge losses and are now doubting the creators’ actions after the UST index loss.”

“If mistrust remains, everything that comes from Luna’s team will be treated in the same way: ‘it’s more of a speculative asset than a first-class ecosystem’. The chances of reaching a consensus are extremely low,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, some top fund managers claim that the Earth team can fork the blockchain regardless of community opinion.

“It’s a dilemma for Kwon and the Terra team given that they can technically override the community consensus when forking regardless of decision, or use Luna’s stake (to prevent the network from being manipulated) to change the vote,” said Doo Wan Nam, founder of cryptocurrency fund Stable Node.

“This is not going to be well regarded, not only by the Earth community, but by the cryptocurrency community in general. However, Kwon and the team may be at a dead end, left to do this to better reflect their vision for Earth’s ecosystem,” said Doo.

Earlier this week, Kwon tweeted that, while still a proposal, if a majority of network validators and the community approve the plan, the new network could be launched as early as May 27th.

Last week, Earth’s LUNA token plummeted 99.7% as the stablecoin UST lost parity with the US Dollar and dropped below $0.10, leading to massive losses for Earth’s ecosystem and sentiment. negative related to the project.

