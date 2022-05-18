Lunar eclipse caused blackout in spacecraft powered by solar energy – Época Negócios

+



Space missions to the Moon ran out of power during eclipse (Photo: NASA)

Although many people took advantage of this week’s lunar eclipse to see the blood moon, the celestial spectacle was cause for work for space agencies that have missions to the Moon. With the passage of the Earth’s shadow over the satellite, three spacecraft on lunar soil, powered by the energy of the Sun, had their activities affected.

Experiencing a lunar eclipse, however, is nothing new for NASA’s unmanned Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the Indian agency’s Chandrayaan-2 and the Chinese Yutu-2 rover. Therefore, in an attempt to reduce the impacts of the event, the space agencies prepare themselves over weeks for a transition that lasts about 90 minutes.

In the specific case of the LRO spacecraft, which has gone through another 11 eclipses since the beginning of its mission in 2009, the solution was to turn it off for a few minutes. “When the LRO goes through long eclipses, any drain on our battery is not ideal, so we turn the instruments off and wait until we can fully recharge the battery before turning them on again,” Noah Petro, a NASA researcher, told the American portal. Space.com.

The Indian craft Chandrayaan-2, which is more rookie and had experienced a single eclipse before, may have followed the same protocol as it has the same power technology as the American model. The Chinese equipment – a rover model, with locomotion capacity – is prepared for these events, because, being on the lunar surface, it was designed to withstand up to two weeks without solar energy.

This year’s next lunar eclipse is expected to take place on November 8, according to NASA’s calendar. The agency predicts that the show can be seen in Brazil.

