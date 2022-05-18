Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) stumbles again in 1Q22 and shares tumble on B3; Is it still worth buying MGLU3?

THE Magazine Luiza stumbled on inflation and a difficult macroeconomic scenario in the first quarter. Investors did not forgive the reversal of profit in loss in the period and the shares MGLU3 take a tumble this Tuesday (17) — they are among the biggest drops on the Ibovespa.

But all is not lost for the Magalu. XP Investimentos, for example, believes that, despite the most challenging time for demand for durable goods, the retailer will be favored in the coming quarters by the acceleration of physical retail compared to 2021.

So the worst is behind? For Santander, yes. The bank already expected Magazine Luiza to suffer from inflation and higher interest rates earlier this year, and now believes that MGLU3 should have a performance between neutral and positive in the coming months.

Santander has a recommendation overweight (purchase) for Magalu, with a target price of R$ 11, which represents an appreciation potential of 147.2% in relation to the closing on Monday (16).

Who also presented a slightly more optimistic view was Genial Investimentos, which highlights the fact that Magazine Luiza has managed to gradually pass on cost inflation to the final consumer — even considering the promotions of the period, such as the return of the Magalu sale in January.

In fact, in the first three months of the year, the retailer liquidated in general: it reduced the balance of inventories by more than R$ 1 billion in the period.

For MGLU3, Genial maintained its buy recommendation, but lowered the target price for 2022 from R$8 to R$6 – a potential upside of 34.9% compared to the closing on Monday (16).

The barriers that Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) will have to jump

While all is not lost for Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), this does not mean that the darling retailer of investors will have a barrier-free path throughout 2022.

Bradesco BBI sees that Magalu will face the challenge of accelerating growth for the rest of the year, and especially in the second half of the year, while maintaining the best levels of profitability — a balance that is difficult to find, according to the bank.

Bradesco BBI’s recommendation for the MGLU3 share is neutral, with a target price of BRL 9.00 — an upside potential of 102.2% compared to Monday’s close.

In addition to spiraling inflation and rising interest rates, BTG Pactual has three main concerns that could affect stock performance:

Slowdown in local e-commerce, also affected by the full reopening of B&M’s operations (physical retail);

Competition from national and international players;

Sustainable margins for e-commerce players given the competitive outlook ahead.

BTG has a buy recommendation for the paper, with a target price of BRL 16.00, that is, it sees a 259.5% appreciation potential for MGLU3 in 12 months.

Quarterly results were not a surprise

Magazine Luiza’s performance in the first quarter of 2022 was not a surprise to analysts.

The retailer recorded a net loss of R$ 161.3 million between January and March, against a profit of R$ 258.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

Magalu attributed the negative result mainly to the increase in financial expenses in the period.

In fact, expenses with interest on loans and financing, prepayment of third-party and Luiza cards and with other expenses and taxes soared 254.6%, to R$558.5 million.

Adjusted Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), however, advanced 1.7% on an annual basis, to R$434.2 million. In this case, the company attributed the result to the growth in sales and gross margin.

Itaú BBA was one of those not surprised by Magazine Luiza’s performance in the first three months of the year.

According to the bank, the quarter was weak in terms of sales and the main highlight was the combination of the normalization of inventories to healthy levels with a gain in gross margin due to the higher share of services and the ability to pass through inflation – more than offsetting the impacts of promotional activity in the quarter.

The recommendation for the MGLU3 shares of Itaú BBA is outperform (purchase), with a target price of R$ 12 – a potential appreciation of 170% in relation to the closing of Monday (16).

The fall of Magazine Luiza shares (MLGU3)

Investors did not welcome the results of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) in the first quarter — even though it was a performance expected by analysts.

The retailer’s shares were among the lowest on the Ibovespa this Tuesday (3), closing the day with a drop of more than 11%.

For Morgan Stanley, the negative reaction to the results is justified by the fact that Magalu has fallen behind in growth in relation to competitors and some of its metrics have come below projections, which were already low.

The bank is rated equal weight (neutral) for MGLU3, with a target price of BRL 7.50 – a potential upside of 60% compared to the close of Monday (16).