Magic wins the 2022 Draft Lottery

The Orlando Magic was the big winner of the Lottery of draft 2022, held this Tuesday (17). That way, the owner of the second worst campaign of the 2021/22 season will have the privilege of making the first overall pick of this year’s draft.

In this way, the draw defined the order in which teams choose the college players who will enter the NBA next season. However, only the first four choices were selected. Thus, the other positions were defined according to the campaign of the teams not drawn (from worst to best).

The Florida team had a 14% chance of winning the draft 2022, as well as the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons. However, the Rockets, who had the worst campaign of 2021/22, were left with the third pick. The Pistons, meanwhile, were unlucky and dropped to fifth place.

In contrast, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings are up. The Thunder took the second pickwhile the Kings will select the fourth pick of the draft.

Magic’s Luck

In addition, the Magic managed to win the lottery for the fourth time in its history. On the other occasions, the Orlando team selected Shaquille O’Neal (1992), Chris Webber (1993) and Dwight Howard (2004), that is, only strong players.

Coincidentally, the class of 2022 has many talents for the bottle, that is, for positions 4 and 5. Thus, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero are favorites for the first pick of the recruitment. Thus, one of them should be teammates with Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter and company starting next season.

However, since the advent of the Lottery draft, in 1985, only nine #1 picks won at least one NBA title. They are: David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Glenn Robinson, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Andrew Bogut, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.

2022 Draft First Round Pick Order

1- Orlando Magic

two- Oklahoma City Thunder

3- Houston Rockets

4- Sacramento Kings

5- Detroit Pistons

6- Indiana Pacers

7- Portland Trail Blazers

8- New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9- San Antonio Spurs

10- Washington Wizards

11- New York Knicks

12- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)

13- Charlotte Hornets

14- Cleveland Cavaliers

15- Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)

16- Atlanta Hawks

17- Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)

18- Chicago Bulls

19- Minnesota Timberwolves

20- San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)

21- Denver Nuggets

22- Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz)

23- Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers)

24- Milwaukee Bucks

25- San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics)

26- Dallas Mavericks

27- Miami Heat

28- Golden State Warriors

29- Memphis Grizzlies

30- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns)

